Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu asked to do animal impression during pageant, bizarre clip goes viral

Harnaaz Sandhu was visibly taken aback when she was asked to an animal impression on the Miss Universe stage.

The bizarre question came when Harnaaz was announced as one of the top 16 contestants during the competition on Sunday.

"I was not expecting to do this on [the] world stage," Harnaaz said before mimicking a cat - the weird moment has since gone viral.

Harnaaz went on to win the 2021 Miss Universe title.

21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu made headlines when she won the Miss Universe crown at the 70th edition of the pageant on Sunday, but the beauty queen has also gone viral for another bizarre moment during the pageant.

When announcing the top 16, host Steve Harvey asked Harnaaz to give her best animal impression. This, while the other candidates in the top 16 were allowed to chat about their accomplishments, Insider writes.

"I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations," Steve said, adding: "Yeah, they got that question," when he saw the shock on Harnaaz's face.

"Oh my God, Steve. I was not expecting to do this on [the] world stage," Harnaaz responded, visibly taken aback but playing along. "But I have to do this; I have no other option," she added before doing an impression of a cat.

While many agreed that watching Harnaaz meow on stage was awkward, it was the way she handled the moment that won fans over.

"Jokes and giggles aside, asking a miss universe contestant to meow on stage is just weird. Harnaaz handled it with a sporting spirit, so really, hats off to her. And my girl won that crown as well. Congratulations!" one Twitter user wrote.

Watch the viral moment clip below:



