Miss World postponed due to Covid-19 concerns after 'additional positive cases' found

The 70th edition of Miss World has been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns, organisers confirmed on Thursday. The competition was scheduled to take place on 16 December in Puerto Rico.

"Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public," said the official press statement, confirming "additional positive cases" ahead of the coronation night.

"After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto RicoColiseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days."





"As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room," it said.

According to the lengthy statement, the finale would be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.

Once cleared by health officials, following observation and further testing, contestants and staff will return to their home countries.

"We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown" said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has been flying the country's flag high ahead of coronation night, participating in preliminary competitions, interviews and earning a spot in the Beauty With A Purpose top 10.

The 25-year-old hopes to follow in the footsteps of three Miss South Africas. Rolene Strauss, Anneline Kriel and Penelope Coelen, who won the Miss World title in 2014, 1974 and 1958, respectively.

