Mrs World hands over crown following assault charges

Mrs World 2020 has handed over her crown after being arrested for assault.

Caroline Jurie pulled the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after being declared the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 at a gala last week.

"My only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout this competition, which was tainted with heavy politicisation", said Jurie.

Caroline Jurie pulled the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after being declared the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 at a gala last week. According to reports, De Silva needed medical treatment after the incident.

On Friday, Jurie addressed the controversy in a recorded statement on Instagram titled: "#crownpurpose."

"I only wanted a fair stage and an equal opportunity for all contestants so that they could give their best. I do not favour anyone, and I will always stand for what I believe is right. If those actions compromised the values that Mrs World Inc stands for, I truly feel for the lovely people who gave me a fair chance to compete on the world stage.

"If my actions hurt the feelings of any past or current winners of international or nation crowns, I do feel what you are feeling now."

Jurie added that every pageant has a set of rules and regulations and that from the beginning, she was pushing for a fair stage.

"Rules and regulations are equal to all. Rules aren't there so that we can find loopholes so that we can win at any cost," she said.

The 28-year-old stressed that her "only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout this competition which was tainted with heavy politicisation."

"I believe a crown has to serve a purpose, and I will always stand for a fair and equal opportunity. I will always stand for a fair. I am now ready to hand over the crown," said Jurie at the end of the clip before removing the crown from her head.

