1h ago

add bookmark

Mrs World hands over crown following assault charges

Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Mrs. Sri Lanka 2019 and current Miss World Caroline Jurie.
Former Mrs. Sri Lanka 2019 and current Miss World Caroline Jurie.
Photo: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP
  • Mrs World 2020 has handed over her crown after being arrested for assault.
  • Caroline Jurie pulled the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after being declared the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 at a gala last week.
  • "My only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout this competition, which was tainted with heavy politicisation", said Jurie.

Mrs World has relinquished her crown after she was arrested for charges of assault after snatching the crown off the head of the newly crowned Mrs Sri Lanka.

Caroline Jurie pulled the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after being declared the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 at a gala last week. According to reports, De Silva needed medical treatment after the incident.

READ MORE | Mrs World arrested on charges of assault after yanking crown off Mrs Sri Lanka

On Friday, Jurie addressed the controversy in a recorded statement on Instagram titled: "#crownpurpose."

"I only wanted a fair stage and an equal opportunity for all contestants so that they could give their best. I do not favour anyone, and I will always stand for what I believe is right. If those actions compromised the values that Mrs World Inc stands for, I truly feel for the lovely people who gave me a fair chance to compete on the world stage.

"If my actions hurt the feelings of any past or current winners of international or nation crowns, I do feel what you are feeling now."

Jurie added that every pageant has a set of rules and regulations and that from the beginning, she was pushing for a fair stage.

"Rules and regulations are equal to all. Rules aren't there so that we can find loopholes so that we can win at any cost," she said.

The 28-year-old stressed that her "only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout this competition which was tainted with heavy politicisation."

"I believe a crown has to serve a purpose, and I will always stand for a fair and equal opportunity. I will always stand for a fair. I am now ready to hand over the crown," said Jurie at the end of the clip before removing the crown from her head.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
caroline juriepageantsmrs sri lanka
For subscribers
In conversation with Wendy Williams

09 Apr

In conversation with Wendy Williams
Trix has a few tricks for Legacy's Petra

08 Apr

Trix has a few tricks for Legacy's Petra
The heir and the spare

07 Apr 2021

The heir and the spare
This will change the way you think about fish

06 Apr 2021

This will change the way you think about fish
Read more here
Showmax
A mother fights for justice in BBC drama The Victim»

09 Apr

A mother fights for justice in BBC drama The Victim»
Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning in The Roads Not Taken»

09 Apr

Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning in The Roads Not Taken»
Watch the English Premier League live»

09 Apr

Watch the English Premier League live»
Inheritance is a curse in The Station»

07 Apr

Inheritance is a curse in The Station»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo