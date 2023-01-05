Ndavi Nokeri thanks SA for the 'love and support' as she heads to Miss Universe pageant

Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is 'excited' about her Miss Universe journey.

The 23-year-old will represent the country at the 71st edition of the pageant, which will be held on 14 January in New Orleans.

"I can feel you guys with me, can't wait to take you along for the journey," said Nokeri in a video posted on Instagram.

The 23-year-old spent some time in New York before heading to New Orleans, where the pageant will be held on 14 January.



The 23-year-old spent some time in New York before heading to New Orleans, where the pageant will be held on 14 January.

"Hello South Africa, I am finally on my way to Miss Universe," said Nokeri in a video at the airport posted on the Miss South Africa Instagram account.

"I am so excited," she continued "thank you so much for all your love and all your support. I can feel you guys with me, [I] can't wait to take you along for the journey."

Nokeri wore a stunning jumpsuit by Juan William Aria. Its design is a nod to the South African flag.

She captioned a photo of her in Times Square with the flag: "Fly high. Dream big! Almost there."

Ninety women from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe through the process of personal statements, in-depth interviews and various categories, including evening gown and swimwear.



In December, the organisation unveiled its new 'Force for Good crown'.

"Carrying an inspiring message of hope for the future, the Mouawad Miss Universe 2022 Force for Good crown is a unique bespoke work, whose extraordinary craftsmanship featuring the meticulous setting of sapphires and diamonds, is replete with symbolism," read a statement at the time.

In an interview with News24, Nokeri said participating in Miss Universe "feels like such a full-circle moment".

"I'm so excited. You know, [to be able to] follow in the footsteps of the incredible women from South Africa who have walked the journey... that inspired me to enter," she said.

Nokeri's predecessor Lalela Mswane was crowned the second runner-up at the pageant last year. Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2020.



