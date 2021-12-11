PHOTOS | Lalela Mswane walks the stage at the Miss Universe national costume competition

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane represented South Africa at the Miss Universe national costume competition on Friday.

Lalela's costume was dubbed "A Dove of Peace", as she wore a white bodysuit with feathers to transform into her costume.

The 70th edition of Miss Universe will air on Monday at 02:00 on 1Magic (DStv 103) with a primetime repeat on Monday at 22:00 on the same channel.

The national costume show is a separate part of the pageant and doesn't count towards contestants' overall scores. It's a chance for them to honour and celebrate their countries, reports Insider.

Designed by The Costume Dept., for the national costume competition Lalela was "A Dove of Peace".

"Our beautiful Miss South Africa @lalela_mswane represents her nation, culture and its spirit of Ubuntu. A nation that has shown that lasting peace can be achieved. She is honoured to bring this message of hope to the global stage," Miss SA said.

"Lalela is dressed in a white bodysuit with subtle feathers printed to serve as a base for the feathered arms covered in white pheasant feathers to transform Miss South Africa into a dove of peace."



Last night, Lalela also took to the stage for the preliminary competition which included swimwear and an evening gown round. The white gown was designed by Ezra Couture.

All contestants compete in a preliminary round of judging where the field is narrowed to a select number of semi-finalists which will be announced on Sunday during the live show.

More than 70 countries are expected to compete at the 70th edition of Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel, on 12 December. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event, which sees Steve Harvey returning as host.

The annual beauty pageant has been marred with controversy since it was announced that this year's competition would be hosted in Israel.

Last month, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said it withdrew its support for the Miss South Africa Organisation after it could not convince organisers to pull out of the event.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians were well documented, and the government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, "could not in good conscience associate itself with such".

The 70th Miss Universe pageant will get another repeat airing on M-Net's Me (DStv 115) on Sunday 19 December at 20:00, making the broadcast available to more lower-tiered DStv subscribers.

