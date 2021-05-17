3h ago

add bookmark

PHOTOS | Zozibini's final walk as Miss Universe

Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi
Photo: Getty Images

  • Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned the winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday.
  • South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi took her final walk as Miss Universe, saying: "My Miss Universe win is my ancestors' wildest dream. We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into its democracy can represent them on a global stage."
  • Zozi Tunzi has become the longest-reigning Miss Universe, breaking the previous record held by Miss Universe 2011, Leila Lopes, who held the title for 464 days.

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi took her final walk as Miss Universe, and crowned Mexico's Andrea Meza as the winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday.

Despite keeping fingers crossed for a back-to-back win, South Africa's candidate, Natasha Joubert, did not place in the top 21. The 23-year-old flew the South African flag high at the pageant leading up the finale, wowing the crowds at the national costume and preliminary competition last week. 

Zozi Tunzi has become the longest-reigning Miss Universe, breaking the previous record held by Miss Universe 2011, Leila Lopes, who held the title for 464 days.

As Zozibini walked across the Miss Universe stage, a pre-recorded message from the 27-year-old PR graduate played through the speakers at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

WATCH HER FINAL WALK HERE:

"From the moment I won, I knew my reign would be different, but I never imagined it would be during a global pandemic. However, I had the opportunity to touch twice as many lives because the world went virtual. I lent my voice to combating race and gender inequality. It was important to amplify the black lives matter message and have conversations to help end systemic racism and support survivors of abuse," she said. 

"My Miss Universe win is my ancestors' wildest dream. We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into its democracy can represent them on a global stage. I want to honour them for fighting for my freedom so that I can be where  I am today."

"Thank you to my family and South Africa. I'm proud, knowing that I did my best to make a difference. Cementing my footprint for others to follow in the future," she continued.

SEE PHOTOS FROM HER FINAL WALK HERE

Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zozibini tunzimiss universelocal celebritiesmiss sapageants
For subscribers
Coyote | A compelling new action drama

2h ago

Coyote | A compelling new action drama
In conversation with Amy Adams

14 May 2021

In conversation with Amy Adams
Little Women's Ms Juicy and Monie talk season 6

13 May

Little Women's Ms Juicy and Monie talk season 6
We catch up with Steve Aoki

12 May

We catch up with Steve Aoki
Read more here
Showmax
Eva Green stars in the mysterious series The Luminaries»

14 May

Eva Green stars in the mysterious series The Luminaries»
All the magic from start to finish in the Harry Potter Collection»

14 May

All the magic from start to finish in the Harry Potter Collection»
Stream the Emirates FA Cup final and more live football on Showmax Pro»

14 May

Stream the Emirates FA Cup final and more live football on Showmax Pro»
Stream The Handmaid's Tale S4 first on Showmax»

05 May 2021

Stream The Handmaid's Tale S4 first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo