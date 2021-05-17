PHOTOS | Zozibini's final walk as Miss Universe

Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned the winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday.

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi took her final walk as Miss Universe, saying: "My Miss Universe win is my ancestors' wildest dream. We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into its democracy can represent them on a global stage."

Zozi Tunzi has become the longest-reigning Miss Universe, breaking the previous record held by Miss Universe 2011, Leila Lopes, who held the title for 464 days.

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi took her final walk as Miss Universe, and crowned Mexico's Andrea Meza as the winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday.

Despite keeping fingers crossed for a back-to-back win, South Africa's candidate, Natasha Joubert, did not place in the top 21. The 23-year-old flew the South African flag high at the pageant leading up the finale, wowing the crowds at the national costume and preliminary competition last week.

Zozi Tunzi has become the longest-reigning Miss Universe, breaking the previous record held by Miss Universe 2011, Leila Lopes, who held the title for 464 days.

As Zozibini walked across the Miss Universe stage, a pre-recorded message from the 27-year-old PR graduate played through the speakers at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

WATCH HER FINAL WALK HERE:

"From the moment I won, I knew my reign would be different, but I never imagined it would be during a global pandemic. However, I had the opportunity to touch twice as many lives because the world went virtual. I lent my voice to combating race and gender inequality. It was important to amplify the black lives matter message and have conversations to help end systemic racism and support survivors of abuse," she said.

"My Miss Universe win is my ancestors' wildest dream. We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into its democracy can represent them on a global stage. I want to honour them for fighting for my freedom so that I can be where I am today."

"Thank you to my family and South Africa. I'm proud, knowing that I did my best to make a difference. Cementing my footprint for others to follow in the future," she continued.

SEE PHOTOS FROM HER FINAL WALK HERE: