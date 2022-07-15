South Africa's Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Supranational 2022

South Africa's Lalela Mswane flew the country's flag high when she competed in the Miss Supranational pageant on Friday.

The reigning Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Supranational at the international competition, with Miss Thailand taking first runner up.

"I don't think words could express my gratitude for this experience. The people I have crossed paths with, the memories I have made and the things I have learnt have all been so enriching," Lalela said on Instagram ahead of the competition, which took place in Poland.

Previously speaking to Channel24, the 25-year-old said her strategy for the Miss Supranational competition was "to remain authentic."

"It is by being fully myself that I've gotten thus far. So, in essence, trusting that I am perfect as I am and more than capable of flying the South African flag high."

Congratulating Mswane on her historical crowning, Miss South Africa Organisation wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022. Once again history has been made. We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali. You’ve represented our nation in its fullness."

WATCH THE COWNING MOMENT HERE:

Congratulations to our Miss Supranational 2022 @Lalela_lali ??????



Once again history has been made ????



We can’t contain our excitement! We are so proud of you @Lalela_lali . You’ve represented our nation in its fullness. ??#LalelaMswane #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/HbKQ4F73C9 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 15, 2022

During the pageant, Mswane was asked, "Why do people fear losing things that they do not even have?" to which she elegantly answered, "I think it stems from the fear of perfection, or pressures of the worlds and trying to seek for happiness that you don't have."



She added, "People tend to suffer from feeling discontent with what they have, so I really think that we need to change our mentality. Attitude with gratitude should be something that we instill every single day."



