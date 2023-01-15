Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022.

The 71st edition was held on Saturday at New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

This was the pageant's first edition under the ownership of Thailand-based JKN Global Group.

This is the USA's ninth Miss Universe title.

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez are the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

South Africa's Ndavi Nokeri made the top 16.

The night saw performances from Big Freedia, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Tank and the Bangas, and Yolanda Adams. Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo hosted the ceremony, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall hosted all the backstage action.

Gabriel, who was crowned Miss USA in October last year, made history as the first Asian American woman to earn the Miss Texas USA title. She is also the first Filipina-American to hold the title.

The 28-year-old fashion designer said in her final Q&A portion that she would be a 'transformational leader' if she were to win Miss Universe, reports Inquirer.Net.

"As a very passionate designer, having been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good."

She continued: "In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference.

"We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds in other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change."

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant will be hosted in El Salvador next year.

