4h ago

add bookmark

Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe

Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miss Universe Andrea Meza
Miss Universe Andrea Meza
Photo: Getty Images

UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021 IS ANDREA MEZA FROM MEXICO:

UPDATE:

THE MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021 TOP 5:

1. Mexico

2. India

3. Brazil

4. Dominican Republic

5. Peru


UPDATE:

HERE ARE THE MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021 TOP 10 CONTESTANTS:

1. Jamaica 

2. Dominican Republic 

3. India

4. Peru 

5. Australia 

6. Puerto Rico

7. Thailand

8. Costa Rica

9. Mexico

10. Brazil

UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE TOP 21 IN SWIMWEAR:

UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE TOP 21: 

1. Columbia

2. Peru 

3. Australia 

4. France

5. Myanmar

6. Jamaica 

7. Mexico 

8. Dominican Republic 

9. USA

10. Indonesia 

11. Argentina 

12. India

13. Curaçao

14. Puerto Rico

15. Phillipines 

16. Brazil

17. Great Britain

18. Nicaragua

19. Thailand 

20. Costa Rica

21. Vietnam

 UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE SOUTH AFRICA NATASHA JOUBERT WALKS THE STAGE AT MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021:

74 contestants will compete for the title of Miss Universe on 16 May in Hollywood, Florida. 

The Miss Universe pageant takes place on 16 May in the US (02:00 to 05:00 on 17 May SA time). The show will be broadcast live on 1 Magic (DStv Channel 103) with a repeat at 21:30. 

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Representing South Africa is Natasha Joubert, and South Africans are hoping for the "magic double" - back-to-back consecutive wins, which has only happened once before in the pageant's history.

Natasha wowed crowds at the national costume competition last week and on Friday impressed during the preliminary round

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natasha joubertmiss universelocal celebritiespageants
For subscribers
In conversation with Amy Adams

14 May

In conversation with Amy Adams
Little Women's Ms Juicy and Monie talk season 6

13 May

Little Women's Ms Juicy and Monie talk season 6
We catch up with Steve Aoki

12 May 2021

We catch up with Steve Aoki
New film inspired by The Great British Bake off

11 May

New film inspired by The Great British Bake off
Read more here
Showmax
Eva Green stars in the mysterious series The Luminaries»

14 May

Eva Green stars in the mysterious series The Luminaries»
All the magic from start to finish in the Harry Potter Collection»

14 May

All the magic from start to finish in the Harry Potter Collection»
Stream the Emirates FA Cup final and more live football on Showmax Pro»

14 May

Stream the Emirates FA Cup final and more live football on Showmax Pro»
Stream The Handmaid's Tale S4 first on Showmax»

05 May

Stream The Handmaid's Tale S4 first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo