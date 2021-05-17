Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe

UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021 IS ANDREA MEZA FROM MEXICO:

UPDATE:

THE MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021 TOP 5:

1. Mexico

2. India

3. Brazil

4. Dominican Republic

5. Peru





UPDATE:

HERE ARE THE MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021 TOP 10 CONTESTANTS:

1. Jamaica

2. Dominican Republic

3. India

4. Peru

5. Australia

6. Puerto Rico

7. Thailand

8. Costa Rica

9. Mexico

10. Brazil

UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE TOP 21 IN SWIMWEAR:

UPDATE:

MISS UNIVERSE TOP 21:

1. Columbia

2. Peru

3. Australia

4. France

5. Myanmar

6. Jamaica

7. Mexico

8. Dominican Republic

9. USA

10. Indonesia

11. Argentina

12. India

13. Curaçao

14. Puerto Rico

15. Phillipines

16. Brazil

17. Great Britain

18. Nicaragua

19. Thailand

20. Costa Rica

21. Vietnam

MISS UNIVERSE SOUTH AFRICA NATASHA JOUBERT WALKS THE STAGE AT MISS UNIVERSE 2020/2021:

74 contestants will compete for the title of Miss Universe on 16 May in Hollywood, Florida.

The Miss Universe pageant takes place on 16 May in the US (02:00 to 05:00 on 17 May SA time). The show will be broadcast live on 1 Magic (DStv Channel 103) with a repeat at 21:30.

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Representing South Africa is Natasha Joubert, and South Africans are hoping for the "magic double" - back-to-back consecutive wins, which has only happened once before in the pageant's history.

Natasha wowed crowds at the national costume competition last week and on Friday impressed during the preliminary round