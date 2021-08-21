21 Aug

UPDATE | South Africa's Thato Mosehle crowned second runner-up at Miss Supranational pageant

Graye Morkel, Nikita Coetzee
Photo: Supplied by Miss South Africa Organisation
  • South Africa's Thato Mosehle was crowned second runner-up at the 2021 Miss Supranational pageant.
  • Thato is the first person under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner to compete at Miss Supranational.
  • In a previous interview with Channel24, the 26-year-old said her strategy for the competition was to "be authentic" and "enjoy the process".

UPDATE: Sunday, 22 August

7:40

South Africa's Thato Mosehle flew the country's flag high when she competed in the Miss Supranational pageant on Saturday. 

The beauty queen was crowned second runner-up at the international competition, with Miss Namibia taking the top spot.  

Thato is the first person under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner to compete at Miss Supranational. 

"The support from South Africans has been beautiful to see. It pushes me to do my best. I have developed great confidence in myself and my abilities," Thato said ahead of leaving for the competition, which took place in Poland. 

Previously speaking to Channel24, the 26-year-old said her strategy for the Miss Supranational competition was "to be authentic [and] enjoy the process and learn as much as I can".

"I know that I'll be proud of myself, and I hope to make the country proud too," she added. 


ORIGINAL: Saturday, 21 August

SA's Thato Mosehle competes for Miss Supranational title in Poland

South Africa's Thato Mosehle takes part in the 12th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant to be held in Nowy Sacz, Poland, on Saturday. (See her national costume here!)

The 26-year-old medical doctor is the first person to compete under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner. Miss Supranational 2019 Anntonia Porsild, from Thailand, will crown her successor. 

The show airs live on the Miss Supranational Facebook and YouTube channels at 19:30.

Ahead of the grand finale, Thato said: "The support from South Africans has been beautiful to see. It pushes me to do my best. Keep me in your prayers, I hope to make you extremely proud!"

- See Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle's national outfit

PHOTOS | 'One of the most stylish queens' - Thato Mosehle's best looks at Miss Supranational




