WATCH | Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

Compiled by Herman Eloff
EVENT: Miss South Africa Pageant 2022

Ndavi Nokeri from Limpopo was crowned Miss South Africa 2022 on Saturday night at a glittering pageant finale which was held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

“For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment. A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from,” the 23-year-old said.

Nokeri obtained her BCom Investment Management qualification from the University of Pretoria and was working as a consultant for an asset management firm in Cape Town at the time of her crowning.

As the new Miss South Africa, Nokeri received R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package totalling more than R3-million including the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Ellipse Waterfall – developed by Tricolt and Attacq – for the year of her reign. She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

The runner-up was Ayanda Thabethe from Pietermaritzburg in KZN who received a R150 000 cash prize.

Nokeri, who also won the People’s Choice award, will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

During the pageant it was announced that, following the recent announcement by Miss Universe to change its rules to allow mothers and married women to compete in the pageant, Miss South Africa will also change its rules to allow this.

Ndavi Nokeri
Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri. (Photo: Yolanda van der Stoep)


