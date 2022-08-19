'A brother and a shield' - Tokollo Tshabalala lovingly remembered during emotional send-off

Kwaito legend and TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala died on 15 August.

A funeral was held at the Rhema Bible Church on Friday morning, which will be followed by a memorial service on Wednesday.

"You left us beautiful memories," his parents said in their tribute, read by programmer director Dr Victor Ramathesele.

It was a sombre mood at the Rhema Bible Church, where the funeral service of Kwaito legend and TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala took place on Friday morning in Randburg, Johannesburg.



Tshabalala, the son of Orlando Pirates Football Club director Stanley' Screamer' Tshabalala, died from an epileptic seizure on Monday. He developed epileptic seizures from a severe brain injury sustained in his 2001 car accident.

The funeral service started with a musical item from the Orlando Pirates Football Club choir before the family entered the church to TKZee's Shibobo.

High-profile guests who attended the funeral included, among others, Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung Snr, Pitso Mosimane, Oskido, Loyiso Bala and Penny Lebyane.

Fellow TKZee members Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala were the first to speak.

An emotional Mabalane said while they had "drifted apart in the last few years," they performed together three weeks ago in Mpumalanga. The friendship between the two started in high school and led to their first attempt at making music together as 2-Slice.

"Tokollo, what a privilege it has been to be a passenger in the car you drove," he said during the funeral service. Mabalane added that in their years of friendship, Tshabalala taught him how to believe in himself and be brave and fearless.

Fellow TKZeee member Bala sang a rendition of Frank Sinatra's My Way.

'I'm going to miss my friend, my brother'

Kwaito legend Sbu Ntshangase recalled when he met Tshabalala in 1995 through his older sister, Dineo. He spoke fondly about his "naughty but loving" friend, "I'm going to miss my friend, my brother," he said.

Linda Mcinga, who designed Tshabalala's solo work, said they "really created some good work".

"I know that one day it will keep your memory alive," he said as he struggled to hold back his emotions. "One day, we will meet again and carry on where we left off."

Lucky Ramapete, who knew Tshabalala for more than 10 years, said their friendship had developed into a brotherhood. He added that Tshabalala was humble, had a big heart, unconditional love, wisdom and a sense of humour.

Tshabalala's neighbour, Donovan Robinson, said they grew to love the musician, who always had them laughing as a family. "The neighbourhood is not going to be the same without him."

'You left us beautiful memories'

Tshabalala's youngest sister, Kutloano, said despite it being "surreal" that she was speaking at her brother's funeral, she could describe him in three words – a brother, a character and a shield.

She said Tshabalala took the role of an older brother seriously, adding that he was also a colourful character who was both her protector and shield. She further said having to continue without her brother was "daunting".

"When we fought, we fought, and when we loved, we loved."

In their message to their son, Tshabalala's parents, Stanley and Hendrietta, said their son's sudden death caused them to pause.

Stanley reflected on how pleased he was when Tshabalala expressed interest in pursuing engineering as a career, then marketing and "before he knew it", started listening to songs and beats. He also extended his gratitude to Kwaito heavyweight Mdu Masilela for helping him to understand.

"You left us beautiful memories," his parents said in their tribute, read by programmer director Dr Victor Ramathesele. "You're going to make a beautiful angel."

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza commended Tshabalala's parents for raising him and his siblings well and affording them the life they did. He also said Tshabalala lived up to his name, adding he was a "true God sent".

Tshabalala was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery. A memorial service to honour his life was set to take place on Wednesday, 24 August, at the St Stithians Chapel in Sandton from 14:00 – 17:00.



