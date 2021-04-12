AKA and Anele Tembe's weekend in Cape Town ends in unimaginable tragedy

Their weekend together in Cape Town looked picture-perfect, but ended in absolute tragedy.



Local rapper AKA was in the Mother City for an appearance when his fiancée Anele Tembe fell to her death.

Just hours before the tragedy the couple were seen shopping together and having lunch at the Waterfront.

On Sunday afternoon rumours started circulating on social media that Anele "Nelli" Tembe, AKA’s fiancée, had died.



Many hoped the rumours were just that, and waited for AKA to dispel what they hoped would be fake news.

But the rapper, known for snapping back on social media, was quiet. There wasn’t a new post on his social media since the early hours of Sunday morning.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, had last posted videos on his Instagram Stories from a glitzy event in Kloof Street, Cape Town. Before that he was seen shopping at Maxhosa with Anele, and having lunch at a restaurant with Table Mountain in the backdrop.

Everyone seemed happy and was smiling on what was a sunny Saturday. The last photo AKA posted was of Anele in a pair of black denim shorts, and a white tank top. Her hand in front of her mouth, and on her finger the engagement ring that he had given her in February. The rapper had hinted in March that he was in lobola negotiations as he posed for pictures with the Tembe family and Anele in his arms.



Late on Sunday afternoon the police would confirm that a 22-year-old woman had fallen to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street.

Cape Town police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an inquest docket had been opened as the South African Police Service (SAPS) combed the scene for clues.



Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst confirmed that, "... paramedics arrived to resuscitate her, but she had extensive injuries.

"While stabilising the patient her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was sadly declared deceased on the scene."

He added: "She suffered poly traumatic injuries and unfortunately, she died."

'We are still in shock'



AKA and Anele’s family released a statement shortly after confirming her death. "We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her," the statement reads.

"Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal."

The general manager of the Pepperclub Hotel Elfi Ella said the incident took place around 07:30 on Sunday.

Although she dated a celebrity, Anele was not a fan of the spotlight. Her Instagram account was set to private and when someone on Twitter once asked AKA if she would feature in his Cross My Heart music video he replied: "Not a chance. She’s VERY private."

Not much was known in the public arena about Anele, or Nelli as she was affectionately know. True Love reports Anele's father is well-known businessman, Moses Tembe, who has spearheaded several major developments in KwaZulu-Natal.



By late Sunday night social media was flooded with messages of condolences to the Forbes and Tembe families as news of the unimaginable tragedy started to spread online.

(Source: News24, True Love, AKA Instagram)