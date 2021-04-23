1h ago

AKA breaks silence: 'Every day feels like a mountain to climb'

Graye Morkel
  • AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has released a statement following the death of his fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe.
  • "I have lost the love of my life... and every day feels like a mountain to climb," the rapper said in the statement to Channel24 on Friday. 

  • "Insinuations and innuendoes made about my personhood have made it even more difficult to process, and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable," he said.


The 22-year-old fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April.

The 22-year-old fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April. 

At the funeral service, which took place at the Durban International Conference Centre on 16 April, Anele's father said he did not believe his daughter died by suicide

Earlier that week, Kiernan's publicist, Pumza Nohashe, released a statement, saying he was "doing [as] well as can be expected under the circumstances". The rapper did not speak at the funeral service. 

"I have lost the love of my life... and every day feels like a mountain to climb," the rapper said in the statement to Channel24 on Friday. 

"I miss Anele so much, and I'm broken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together," he said. 

According to Kiernan, Anele's death has taken a "great toll" on him, emotionally and psychologically, saying: "Insinuations and innuendoes made about my personhood have made it even more difficult to process, and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable." 

Kiernan has therefore chosen to "retreat" to "honour" his journey in finding "clarity". 

As he continues to grieve, Kiernan has asked for privacy, and his team will continue to manage his affairs in the public domain, including social media, until further notice. 

