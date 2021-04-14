8m ago

AKA 'doing well as can be expected under the circumstances', seeks grief counselling

Graye Morkel
  • South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, is "doing well as can be expected under the cicumstances," says his publicist Pumza Nohashe.
  • AKA's fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, died on Sunday.
  • Speaking to Channel24, she said: "He is still trying to make sense of it all and is leaning on his mother Lynne and father Tony, who have been by his side. 

South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, is "doing well as can be expected under the circumstances," said his publicist Pumza Nohashe.

AKA's fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, died on Sunday.

On Sunday, police said that a 22-year-old woman had fallen to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town. The Tembe and Forbes family confirmed Anele's death shortly thereafter. 

Cape Town police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an inquest docket had been opened as the South African Police Service (SAPS) combed the scene for clues.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst confirmed that "paramedics arrived to resuscitate her, but she had extensive injuries".

"He lost the love of his life, someone he had taken advanced steps, culturally to spend the rest of his life with," said a statement released by the rapper's publicist on Wednesday. 

Speaking to Channel24, she said: "He is still trying to make sense of it all and is leaning on his mother Lynne and father Tony, who have been by his side. The love and support of Anele's family and a grief counsellor have been of some relief to him."

Those close to Anele paid tribute to the 22-year-old during a prayer meeting and remembered her as a "go-getter" and "hard worker".

AKA's father spoke on behalf of the rapper and described Anele as a kind, respectful and confident young woman.

