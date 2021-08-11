AKA remembers Nelli Tembe on anniversary of her death: 'I will never be the same person I was'

Rapper AKA remembered his fiancée, Anele ''Nellie" Tembe in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I will never be the same person I was," he said, thanking the people who have "stuck by" him.

Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April.

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, dedicated an Instagram post to his fiancée, Anele ''Nellie" Tembe, on the four-month anniversary of her death.

Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April. She was 22.

"4 months to this day ... it never goes away. Everyday I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was ... but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left, [sic]" AKA captioned a photo of the couple on Wednesday.

"Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families ... you know who you are," he added.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker also went on to post a video clip of him and Anele dancing in a kitchen on his Instagram Stories, which he followed up with four heartbreak emojis.

Initially ruled a suicide, The South African reported in July that the inquest into Anele's death had been reopened.

In AKA's first sit-down interview following Anele's death in May, responding to questions surrounding his fiancée's death, the rapper claimed he had received minimal information regarding the investigation.

The Tembe family declined to comment on further allegations made my AKA that Anele had "threatened" to harm herself on more than one occasion. The Tembe family are in the process of setting up a foundation in Anele's name to support young women and parents.

