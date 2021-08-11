13m ago

add bookmark

AKA remembers Nelli Tembe on anniversary of her death: 'I will never be the same person I was'

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
AKA
AKA
Photo: Gallo Images
  • Rapper AKA remembered his fiancée, Anele ''Nellie" Tembe in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Wednesday.
  • "I will never be the same person I was," he said, thanking the people who have "stuck by" him.
  • Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April.

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, dedicated an Instagram post to his fiancée, Anele ''Nellie" Tembe, on the four-month anniversary of her death.

Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April. She was 22. 

"4 months to this day ... it never goes away. Everyday I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was ... but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left, [sic]" AKA captioned a photo of the couple on Wednesday.

"Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families ... you know who you are," he added.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker also went on to post a video clip of him and Anele dancing in a kitchen on his Instagram Stories, which he followed up with four heartbreak emojis. 

Initially ruled a suicide, The South African reported in July that the inquest into Anele's death had been reopened. 

In AKA's first sit-down interview following Anele's death in May, responding to questions surrounding his fiancée's death, the rapper claimed he had received minimal information regarding the investigation.

The Tembe family declined to comment on further allegations made my AKA that Anele had "threatened" to harm herself on more than one occasion. The Tembe family are in the process of setting up a foundation in Anele's name to support young women and parents. 

READ THE FULL POST HERE

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
akaanele nelli tembelocal celebrities
For subscribers
Emily Blunt shares secrets from Jungle Cruise

1h ago

Emily Blunt shares secrets from Jungle Cruise
The Masked Dancer UK is a wacky new show

10 Aug

The Masked Dancer UK is a wacky new show
John Cena on his role in The Suicide Squad

09 Aug

John Cena on his role in The Suicide Squad
A timeline of Somizi and Mohale's relationship

07 Aug

A timeline of Somizi and Mohale's relationship
Read more here
Showmax
Kaley Cuoco is in trouble in 2021 Emmy nominee The Flight Attendant»

10 Aug

Kaley Cuoco is in trouble in 2021 Emmy nominee The Flight Attendant»
Intrigued by Devilsdorp? Get more in the official podcast»

10 Aug

Intrigued by Devilsdorp? Get more in the official podcast»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

06 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Binge all all the wedding drama in Uthando Lodumo»

06 Aug

Binge all all the wedding drama in Uthando Lodumo»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo