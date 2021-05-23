AKA sits down for first interview since Anele Tembe's death

On Saturday, BarLeader TV aired a sit-down interview with AKA (Kiernan Forbes), addressing the death of his fiancée Anele Tembe, rumours of substance abuse, and allegations that the rapper had been physically violent during their relationship.

Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April.

A month later, a friend of Anele's spoke to News24 about the abuse the 22-year-old had allegedly suffered at the rapper's hands, sharing images of an incident in which AKA broke down a door at his Bryanston home to reach Anele during an altercation.

The interview with BarLeader, AKA's first since Anele died, was hosted by journalist Thembekile Mrototo at the rapper's home. It premiered at 19:00 on Saturday 22 May on the BarLeader TV YouTube channel but was removed a few minutes after due to audio issues and uploaded again over an hour later.

"The interview was shot live to tape. No editing," BarLeader TV founder Legend Manqele shared on Twitter.

During the talk with Thembekile, AKA addressed his troubled relationship with Anele, the events leading up to her death, and what took place after the incident.

The rapper was also vocal about the media coverage that followed, addressing the articles written about him and questioning sources and their reasons for leaking information about his relationship.

Questions surrounding the police inquiry were also brought up by the rapper, who claimed he had received minimal information regarding the investigation so far.