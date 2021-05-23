21m ago

add bookmark

AKA sits down for first interview since Anele Tembe's death

Nikita Coetzee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
AKA
AKA
Photo: Gallo Images

On Saturday, BarLeader TV aired a sit-down interview with AKA (Kiernan Forbes), addressing the death of his fiancée Anele Tembe, rumours of substance abuse, and allegations that the rapper had been physically violent during their relationship.

Anele fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April.

A month later, a friend of Anele's spoke to News24 about the abuse the 22-year-old had allegedly suffered at the rapper's hands, sharing images of an incident in which AKA broke down a door at his Bryanston home to reach Anele during an altercation.   

The interview with BarLeader, AKA's first since Anele died, was hosted by journalist Thembekile Mrototo at the rapper's home. It premiered at 19:00 on Saturday 22 May on the BarLeader TV YouTube channel but was removed a few minutes after due to audio issues and uploaded again over an hour later.

"The interview was shot live to tape. No editing," BarLeader TV founder Legend Manqele shared on Twitter.

During the talk with Thembekile, AKA addressed his troubled relationship with Anele, the events leading up to her death, and what took place after the incident.

The rapper was also vocal about the media coverage that followed, addressing the articles written about him and questioning sources and their reasons for leaking information about his relationship.

Questions surrounding the police inquiry were also brought up by the rapper, who claimed he had received minimal information regarding the investigation so far.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
akaanele tembekiernan aka forbescelebritieslocal celebrities
For subscribers
Inside Steve Aoki's Vegas mansion

21 May

Inside Steve Aoki's Vegas mansion
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's romance

20 May

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's romance
The silence in this dark thriller speaks the loudest

19 May

The silence in this dark thriller speaks the loudest
We speak to director Joe Wright

18 May

We speak to director Joe Wright
Read more here
Showmax
A heartwarming true story in Military Wives»

21 May

A heartwarming true story in Military Wives»
The next chapter of her story in Life with Kelly Khumalo S2»

21 May

The next chapter of her story in Life with Kelly Khumalo S2»
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month »

21 May

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month »
Stream Adult Swim's Tigtone and more, first on Showmax»

19 May

Stream Adult Swim's Tigtone and more, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo