Arendsvlei actor Ceagan Arendse, 34, dies

Actor Ceagan Arendse, known for his portrayal of Woelag in the Afrikaans soap Arendsvlei, has died.

The actor from Paarl died on Saturday. He was 34.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Besides his role in Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie (DStv 145), he also appeared in kykNET's Suidooster as Frankie, Projek Dina as Theo, and the SABC2 miniseries Riemvasmaak in 2008 as Willie Hendriks.

He can also be seen in the British series Bulletproof as a prison guard and is set to appear in the new Showmax Original series, Skemerdans as Warren - the black sheep of the family.

In a statement, kykNet said: "We received the bad news this weekend that actor Ceagan Arendse has passed away. He was a beloved actor who appeared in several series like Arendsvlei, Suidooster and Projek Dina. We're thinking of his loved ones and family."

#Memoriam: ??RUS IN VREDE CEAGAN ARENDSE ??

Die naweek het ons die slegte nuus ontvang dat die akteur Ceagan Arendse afgesterf het. Hy was ‘n geliefde akteur wat in vele programme soos Arendsvlei, Suidooster en Projek Dina te siene was. Ons dink aan sy geliefdes en familie. ???? pic.twitter.com/a1tgZbmUjX — kykNET&kie (@kykNETkie) February 15, 2021

Speaking to Channel24, Roberta Durrant from Penguin Film said: "Penguin Films and the Arendsvlei family are devastated to hear about Ceagan's passing. It was always a pleasure working with him on various productions. He will be remembered as a kind, hardworking artist. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."