Babes Wodumo viral 'resisting arrest' clip part of music video: 'We wanted real reactions'

Babes Wodumo's PR team has cleared the air on a viral video showing the gqom artist seemingly resist arrest at a KwaZulu-Natal petrol station.

According to Nondumiso Simelane the incident caught on camera and circulated online was part of a music video shoot.

"We had to make it look real cause we wanted real reactions from the police, and it worked," Nondumiso tells Channel24.

In the video, the award-winning gqom artist appears to be in distress as she cries for help while a police officer attempts to get her inside a police vehicle.

SEE THE VIDEO CLIP HERE:

Is that Babes Wodumo ?? why is she screaming for help ??‍?? pic.twitter.com/s9qoPygPRZ — Peché Africa???? (@PecheAfrica) September 6, 2021

Speaking to Channel24 on Wednesday, Nondumiso Simelane said the incident caught on camera by a bystander and circulated online is part of a music video shoot and "we had to make it look real cause we wanted real reactions from the police, and it worked".



According to Nondumiso, who is Babes' sister and PR manager, their team is "over the moon" with the reaction on social media because "it proves Babes has acting skills".

The particular scene circulating online was inspired by the lyrics "Asiwona amaphoyisa saba layikhaya (We are not the police, we are the home)," says Nondumiso, who adds that the creative team wanted to take a different "direction", as the club and street visuals have been overdone in the past.

Nondumiso went on to apologise for "scaring" fans, saying they did not "think people would take it this far". Assuring fans of Babes' safety and wellbeing, she said: "Babes is great."

