Barry Ronge privately cremated as per his wishes

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Barry Ronge
Barry Ronge
Photo: Facebook

Iconic and prolific South African film and arts critic and writer Barry Ronge died in Johannesburg on Sunday, 3 July.

According to a statement on Facebook, Ronge died peacefully in the arms of his partner, Albertus van Dyk, and requested his death be announced a week after his passing.

Having retired from public life in 2014, Ronge lived out the remainder of his life "in seclusion in his beloved garden sanctuary in Johannesburg". 

In a statement to Channel24, The Buz Factor publicist Bridget Van Oerle informed that "there will be no funeral, but there was a private cremation as per Barry's wishes."

In a second post in a Facebook group titled RIP Barry Ronge, van Dyk can be heard reading the obituary the renowned journalist wrote before his death.

"Sitting in the glorious morning sun hand in hand in the herb garden next to the fragrant lavender and rosemary of remembrance," reads van Dyk. "The ebb and flow of many seasons. Unique colour and fragrance has inspired and nurtured me in our natural, organic, wild sanctuary garden where I died peacefully in the arms of my beloved."

Listen to Barry's Last Write HERE.


