Binnelanders actor Ben Kruger, 64, dies

Veteran actor, writer and producer Ben Kruger, known for his role in Binnelanders on kykNET (DStv 144), has died from Covid-19 complications. He was 64.

A kykNET spokesperson on Wednesday morning confirmed the news of the actor's death to Channel24.

Kruger was known for his role as Okkie Ferreira in the weekday Afrikaans soap Binnelanders, produced by Stark Films, and as teacher Christo de Wet in Skooldae.

He was born in 1957, took part in various radio plays, advertisements, and stage plays with the help of his drama teacher and starred in his first movie playing Dirkie Uys, in Dave Millen's Die Voortrekkers.

Kruger obtained his BA degree in drama from the University of Pretoria. He played Sakkie Bezuidenhoudt in the SABC2 drama series Zero Tolerance; Neef Gert in SABC2's 7de Laan, and James Gregory, a former jailer and later friend of Nelson Mandela, in the 1997 made-for-TV movie Mandela and de Klerk.

After his navy training, he started working as a professional actor in a Jan Scholtz movie, 'n Sondag in September, and the SABC production Die Pannekoekhuis.

Kruger also had roles in series ranging from Tiny, and Gabriel to SABC1's Generations, Jacob's Cross, Moeggeploeg, Riemvasmaak, Silent Witness, Soul Buddyz, Triptiek, Savage and Van Der Walt's Fault, in which he played Paul Kruger.