Black Coffee addresses Riky Rick's leaked private letters

Speaking at Riky's memorial service on Friday, Black Coffee also addressed the rapper's private letters to his family being leaked to the media after his death.

"Riky knew exactly how to lift your spirits, and yet he was dealing with so much personally," Black Coffee said, echoing what many had been saying throughout the day.

Speaking at Riky Rick's memorial service on Friday, Black Coffee shared his last interactions with the rapper, and how he blamed himself for not "doing enough" when Riky reached out for help in 2021.

Real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the rapper and fashion icon died on 23 February at age 34.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at Imperial Wanderers Stadium on Friday to honour the life of the rapper. Celebrating his life in music, the public memorial saw performances by Lloyiso, Costa Titch, Frank Casino and more.

Black Coffee started his tribute to Riky, saying: "I never write speeches, I always try to speak from the heart. But not today, because I don't have a heart to speak [from]."

Before paying tribute to the Riky, Black Coffee said: "I just want to speak about something that didn't sit well with me."

Addressing Riky's private letters to his family, which were leaked to the media after his death, he said: "Why was something as delicate and special as Riky's last words on a newspaper?"

"Riky didn't deserve that. Riky was a beautiful human being. Everywhere he went, he spread love," he continued.

Speaking about Riky's big heart, he echoed what many had been saying throughout the day. "Riky knew exactly how to lift your spirits, and yet he was dealing with so much personally," he said.

He expressed guilt for not "trying hard enough," when Riky reached out to him last year. "I blamed myself so much," he admitted.

"We must celebrate him because he left us with so much to celebrate. He left us with so much to build on. He is free now. This is not a loss; it's not a goodbye," he said, sharing words of comfort with those who loved and looked up to him.

WATCH THE FULL MEMORIAL SERVICE HERE:

Visit SADAG for important contact numbers and more information. For a suicide emergency, dial the SADAG helpline at 0800 567 567. These services are available 24/7, are free, available to anyone and are confidential. Alternatively, call a counsellor at 011 234 4837 between 08:00 and 20:00 from Monday to Sunday.



