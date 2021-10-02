02 Oct

Boity opens up about physical assault, asks for space to 'heal' from 'traumatic experience'

accreditation
Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Boity Thulo
Boity Thulo
Photo: Gallo

Media personality Boity Thulo took to Instagram on Saturday writing: "I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious assault."

The news comes shortly after City Press reported Friday that the accused was to appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court after allegedly throwing a bottle of alcohol at the television presenter, which slashed her face during an argument at a hotel on Thursday evening.

Eyewitness accounts say Boity was badly injured during the altercation and was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after.

The 31-year-old said in her statement on social media that she has since opened up a case against the perpetrator without directly naming the accused.

"I respectfully request some space as I try find a way to heal both physically and emotionally from this traumatic experience," she said.

She concluded: "I have all the faith in our criminal justice system and implore everyone to stand firmly against GBV."

