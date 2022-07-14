Busi Lurayi receives posthumous Saftas nomination

Busi Lurayi has been nominated for a South African Film and Television Award four days after her death.

How to Ruin Christmas actor Busi Lurayi has been nominated for a South African Film and Television Award four days after her death.

Netflix SA also scored 16 nominations for the second season of the South African filmed drama series, How to Ruin Christmas, produced by Burnt Onion Productions.

Lurayi won her first Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. In 2011 and 2021, she again won the same award for best actress in a TV comedy for City Ses'la and How to Ruin Christmas, respectively.

Lurayi's sudden death was confirmed through a press statement by her agency, Eye Media Artists. According to the statement, medical personnel declared Lurayi dead at her residence on Sunday.

The Saftas paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, writing, "At this time of loss, we are deeply saddened by the passing of #BusiLurayi. We'll remember her as an incredibly talented actress who was a winner of her first #Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006.

At this time of loss, we are deeply saddened by the passing of #BusiLurayi. We'll remember her as an incredibly talented actress who was a winner of her first #Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/hKlMKUZelM — #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) July 11, 2022

"Her passing is a huge loss not only for us but for South Africa's creative industry and all her fans as a whole," How to Ruin Christmas production company, Burnt Onion Productions said in a press statement.





