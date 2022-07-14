1h ago

add bookmark

Busi Lurayi receives posthumous Saftas nomination

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busi Lurayi.
Busi Lurayi.
Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
  • Busi Lurayi has been nominated for a South African Film and Television Award four days after her death.
  • The nominees for the 16th Saftas were announced on Thursday.
  • Lurayi has been nominated in the Best Actress category, alongside Ashley De Lange, Shamilla Miller, Julia Anastasopoulos and Ilse-Lee Van Niekerk.

How to Ruin Christmas actor Busi Lurayi has been nominated for a South African Film and Television Award four days after her death.

The nominees for the 16th Saftas were announced on Thursday.

Lurayi has been nominated in the Best Actress category, alongside Ashley De Lange, Shamilla Miller, Julia Anastasopoulos and Ilse-Lee Van Niekerk.

Netflix SA also scored 16 nominations for the second season of the South African filmed drama series, How to Ruin Christmas, produced by Burnt Onion Productions.

Lurayi won her first Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. In 2011 and 2021, she again won the same award for best actress in a TV comedy for City Ses'la and How to Ruin Christmas, respectively.

Lurayi's sudden death was confirmed through a press statement by her agency, Eye Media Artists. According to the statement, medical personnel declared Lurayi dead at her residence on Sunday.

The Saftas paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, writing, "At this time of loss, we are deeply saddened by the passing of #BusiLurayi. We'll remember her as an incredibly talented actress who was a winner of her first #Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006.

"Her passing is a huge loss not only for us but for South Africa's creative industry and all her fans as a whole," How to Ruin Christmas production company, Burnt Onion Productions said in a press statement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busi lurayilocal celebrities
For subscribers
SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe

13 Jul

SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe
Notable quotes from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

12 Jul

Notable quotes from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Things the world inherited from Vikings

11 Jul

Things the world inherited from Vikings
In conversation with Taika Waititi

08 Jul

In conversation with Taika Waititi
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»

08 Jul

Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»
No rules, no regrets in HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls»

08 Jul

No rules, no regrets in HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
All the drama in The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Part 1»

06 Jul

All the drama in The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Part 1»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo