45m ago

add bookmark

Celebs share memories of Kuli Roberts: 'The thing you didn't want said? That's what Kuli would say!'

Graye Morkel
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kuli Roberts
Kuli Roberts
Photo: Gallo Images
  • Celebrities recall their fondest memories of the late Kuli Roberts, remembering her feisty personality and sharp tongue.
  • TV personality Pabi Moloi, tweeted: "I keep hearing your voice saying Mtana se khaya we are family."
  • Remembering Kuli for her sharp tongue , Melanie Bala said: "The thing you didn't want said? That's what Kuli would say!"

Celebrities have taken to social media, sharing their warmest memories of the late Kuli Roberts

The 49-year-old journalist, actor, and author died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg, the Roberts and Mboya family confirmed on Thursday. 

A close friend revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new show. "She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed," the friend told City Press.

From her boisterous laugh that echoed through corridors to her wise words of encouragement, Kuli is celebrated for her vivacious spirit and zest for life. 

Remembering one of her last interactions with Kuli, TV personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle shared a video clip from an appearance she had on Trending SA, saying: "Kuli and I caught up and talked about the good ole days before the show."

"This was the last time I was able to thank @KuliRoberts for always standing up for me & other women who are making their mark. Thx @PabiMoloi for that amazing intro. Proud to have passed on baton to talented young #DIVAS like yourselves. What a pity Kuli is gone too soon, [sic]" she tweeted. 

In countless tributes, Kuli is remembered for her bravery, outspoken attitude and, of course, her larger than life personality. 

"You were fearless, unique and uninhibited," wrote former Miss South Africa, Kerishnie Naiker in a tribute on Instagram. 

Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, musician Tamara Dey thanked Kuli for the support and encouragement throughout her career: "You've been there rallying behind me since I was just a baby in this industry.

"Always supportive, always making me laugh when ever I had the pleasure of hanging with you. Thank you for showing this worldwhat true authenticity, bravery and honesty looks like!" 

Pabi Moloi, who co-hosted Trending SA with Kuli, in a tweet said: "I keep hearing your voice saying Mtana se khaya we are family."

"My sister. Fierce defender. Thank you for the memories... I feel fortunate to have been in your orbit. I love you," she added. 

Remembering Kuli for her sharp tongue , Melanie Bala said: "The thing you didn't want said? That's what Kuli would say!"

About his encounters with Kuli throughout the years, Siphiwo 'Spitch' Nzawumbi said she always "left me with a spark".

He tweeted: "Kuli was one kind, funny, spicy & genuine soul. Always threw words of endearment and never missed an opportunity to show affection."

"She was so funny. She once lost her dog and to feel better she bought the same type of dog and gave it the same name," reminisced TV producer Legend Manqele. 

ALSO READ | Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered. I want you guys to just look after each other'

ALSO READ | PHOTOS - Remembering Kuli Roberts

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kuli robertslocal celebrities
For subscribers
New to Britbox: Sister Boniface

6h ago

New to Britbox: Sister Boniface
Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered'

6h ago

Kuli Roberts: 'I don't want to be remembered'
Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices

10 Feb

Our TV expert on DStv's 2022 prices
The Tinder Swindler made a turn in Cape Town!

09 Feb

The Tinder Swindler made a turn in Cape Town!
Read more here
Showmax
The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

7h ago

The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
8 facts about The Wife's Bonko Khoza»

7h ago

8 facts about The Wife's Bonko Khoza»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

7h ago

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»

09 Feb

Kwanele Mthethwa defies the status quo in Induku»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo