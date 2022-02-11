Celebs share memories of Kuli Roberts: 'The thing you didn't want said? That's what Kuli would say!'

Celebrities recall their fondest memories of the late Kuli Roberts, remembering her feisty personality and sharp tongue.

TV personality Pabi Moloi, tweeted: "I keep hearing your voice saying Mtana se khaya we are family."

Remembering Kuli for her sharp tongue , Melanie Bala said: "The thing you didn't want said? That's what Kuli would say!"

Celebrities have taken to social media, sharing their warmest memories of the late Kuli Roberts.

The 49-year-old journalist, actor, and author died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg, the Roberts and Mboya family confirmed on Thursday.

A close friend revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new show. "She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed," the friend told City Press.

From her boisterous laugh that echoed through corridors to her wise words of encouragement, Kuli is celebrated for her vivacious spirit and zest for life.

Remembering one of her last interactions with Kuli, TV personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle shared a video clip from an appearance she had on Trending SA, saying: "Kuli and I caught up and talked about the good ole days before the show."



"This was the last time I was able to thank @KuliRoberts for always standing up for me & other women who are making their mark. Thx @PabiMoloi for that amazing intro. Proud to have passed on baton to talented young #DIVAS like yourselves. What a pity Kuli is gone too soon, [sic]" she tweeted.

This was one of the best moments I had with @kuliroberts and the @TrendingSA hosts. Kuli and I caught up and talked about the good ole days before the show. And Lord, that amazing introduction by @PabiMoloi. Kuli, you are gone too soon diva.?? pic.twitter.com/77InfsGWhG — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) February 10, 2022

In countless tributes, Kuli is remembered for her bravery, outspoken attitude and, of course, her larger than life personality.

"You were fearless, unique and uninhibited," wrote former Miss South Africa, Kerishnie Naiker in a tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, musician Tamara Dey thanked Kuli for the support and encouragement throughout her career: "You've been there rallying behind me since I was just a baby in this industry.

"Always supportive, always making me laugh when ever I had the pleasure of hanging with you. Thank you for showing this worldwhat true authenticity, bravery and honesty looks like!"

"My sister. Fierce defender. Thank you for the memories... I feel fortunate to have been in your orbit. I love you," she added.

My sister. Fierce defender. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for embodying true Ubuntu. I keep hearing your voice saying Mtana se khaya we are family. Heaven is richer. You LIVED! I feel fortunate to have been in your orbit. I love you. Rest well Queen. #RIPKuliRoberts pic.twitter.com/cfvKJvOmHT — Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) February 10, 2022

About his encounters with Kuli throughout the years, Siphiwo 'Spitch' Nzawumbi said she always "left me with a spark".

He tweeted: "Kuli was one kind, funny, spicy & genuine soul. Always threw words of endearment and never missed an opportunity to show affection."

"She was so funny. She once lost her dog and to feel better she bought the same type of dog and gave it the same name," reminisced TV producer Legend Manqele.

