41m ago

add bookmark

Connie Ferguson shares moving tribute to Shona: ‘You’ve owned my heart from the day we met'

accreditation
Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Connie Ferguson. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)
Connie Ferguson. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)
  • Shona Ferguson, one of the most influential role-players in SA's entertainment industry, died unexpectedly on Friday.
  • Connie Ferguson shared a heartfelt message to her husband in a letter describing their deep love for each other as 'one of a kind'. 
  • The couple met 20 years ago and have been together ever since.  

Connie Ferguson, 51, on Saturday night paid tribute to her late husband in a moving letter on her Instagram account

The country was in complete shock on Friday afternoon when news broke that Shona Ferguson had died due to Covid-19 complications. Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news to News24.

The 47-year-old had made such an impact in South Africa’s entertainment industry that it was unimaginable that he could be gone so soon.

"This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001) was the day God brought you into my life," Connie wrote as she described their love for each other as a "once in a lifetime kind of love".

"We joked about how we were going to be in our old age. How we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other. The irony is we have already been doing that for the past 20 years."

SA’s celebrity power couple met through mutual friends and Connie was instantly intrigued by Shona and his "tattoos, contagious laugh and zest for life", she told DRUM in an interview in 2014.

Shona too was smitten from the word go. "I knew who she was but I tried to play it cool," he told the publication back then.

Shona got Connie’s number through her sister and once they started talking the two discovered they had a lot in common. "We started chatting about Botswana – he’s from there and I’ve spent time with my family there too – and discovered we have mutual friends," Connie told Drum. The two got married just four months later and were together ever since. 

Connie Ferguson, Shona Ferguson
Connie and Shona Ferguson's love story through the years.
Connie Ferguson, Shona Ferguson
Connie and Shona Ferguson's love story through the years.

ALSO READ: From our archives: Connie and Shona Ferguson on their incredible love story

In her tribute to her husband on Instagram, Connie write: "You were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November assuming that we had time. You and I were joined at the hip, now I feel completely off balance, incomplete, with my other half. My soulmate."

According to Connie she’s struggling to process everything that’s going on: "It feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from. I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone."

"You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago today, and there you will live until we meet again! Rest now angel. I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you!"

The couple's 19-year-old daughter, Alicia, also shared a beautiful tribute to her dad on her Instagram. "You’ve left a legacy behind that I will carry on, as I did make this promise to you when I was little. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me my doppelgänger. You made a promise to me that you’ll always be there when I need you, so I believe you will always be there even in spirit," she wrote.

"I’m going to miss a lot of things, but most importantly, your hugs," she added. "I know you are protecting us from up there in heaven. I miss you and words can’t express how much I love you Fa. Rest in peace my twin."

ALSO READ: Connie and Shona Ferguson: Their love story in 11 photos

See Connie's tribute here:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shona fergusonconnie ferguson
For subscribers
The journalist who fell in love with a murderer

29 Jul

The journalist who fell in love with a murderer
Miss SA entrant sparks joy with 'Jar of Hope'

28 Jul

Miss SA entrant sparks joy with 'Jar of Hope'
Events industry has been 'hung out to dry'

27 Jul

Events industry has been 'hung out to dry'
The truth behind post-Olympics blues

26 Jul

The truth behind post-Olympics blues
Read more here
Showmax
Mysterious killings grip the town of Krugersdorp in Devilsdorp»

30 Jul

Mysterious killings grip the town of Krugersdorp in Devilsdorp»
Watch the final episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo S2»

30 Jul

Watch the final episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo S2»
Stream the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 live on Showmax Pro»

30 Jul

Stream the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 live on Showmax Pro»
Little Dwayne Johnson dreams big in Young Rock»

28 Jul

Little Dwayne Johnson dreams big in Young Rock»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo