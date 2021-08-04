Connie Ferguson speaks at Shona's funeral: 'You loved me in a way I didn't even know was possible'

South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson died from Covid-19 related complications on 30 July. He was 47.

Together with his wife, Connie, the duo fast became a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, starting Ferguson Films in 2010.

Delivering a eulogy at her husband's funeral on Wednesday, Connie said: "...this is not goodbye, my love. Because love, like you and I have, does not die."

South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Wednesday. Shona died from Covid-19 related complications on 30 July, Conrad Mwanza, a representative from the Ferguson Foundation, confirmed to News24.

Together with his wife, Connie, the duo fast became a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Starting their production company Ferguson Films in 2010, the power couple produced award-winning TV shows, including Rockville, The Queen and The Throne.

Shona and Connie met through mutual friends in 2001 and married only a few months later.

ALSO READ | Connie and Shona Ferguson: Their love story in 11 photos

Appearing on countless magazine covers and TV shows, the golden couple often spoke of their instant connection and falling in love at "first sight". Photo: Gallo Images Connie delivered a eulogy in a pre-recorded audio message, saying: "Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be in this position that I am in today - speaking as I am today, without your physical presence."



"Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw. That's what I saw for myself; that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream. I never, never anticipated where we are today," she went on to say.

The 51-year-old actor said that God brought Shona into her life 20 years ago and that she anticipated another 20 years with her husband by her side.

About Shona's fighting spirit, she said: "I have never known anyone as strong as you, Sho. How I saw you in the hospital, how you fought, skat, I want you to know that I am so proud of you."



"I'm hurting right now; my heart is bleeding. I wasn't ready for you to go," said Connie, adding: "I can't imagine my life without you, Sho."

Like many who spoke before her on the day, Connie said that the "past couple of days have been like a dream".

ALSO READ | Shona Ferguson's children deliver emotional eulogy: 'He made me a promise to always be by my side'

Speaking about the love that they had for each other, Connie said: "You've taught me unconditional love. You've taught me to never just go one foot in. You're both feet in, or you're not in at all. You were not one for half measures at all.

"I might have only had 20 years with you, Shona, but our 20 years, what you and I have had in 20 years, most people never get to experience a smidgen of that in their lifetime."

"You loved me in a way that I didn't even know was possible to love. You had the God kind of love," she said.



Connie admitted to being "confused right now" and uncertain about what a future without Shona looks like because she "just cannot imagine myself without you".

"I have to find it in me to continue until I'm ready to join you. So this is not goodbye, my love. Because love, like you and I have, does not die," she ended the emotional tribute.

WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE OF SHONA FERGUSON HERE: