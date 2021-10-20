CSA responds to claims they 'muscled' Bonang out of BNG contract





Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) has responded to claims made by Bonang Matheba, alleging she was "muscled out" of a multimillion-rand agreement by the management company, relating to the ownership of The House of BNG.

"It appears that this is yet another attempt by Ms Matheba to distort and manipulate facts," said CSA in a statement to Channel24.

Despite the ongoing feud, CSA hopes an "amicable solution can be found" and encourages Bonang to "stop her defamatory attempts."

On 12 October, Bonang - who relocated to New York in May - crashed Twitter Spaces when she announced that she had parted ways with management company CSA following what she deemed "unsavoury behaviour" and "the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives."

LISTEN HERE:

Bonang Matheba takes to Space to reveal she has terminated her contract with CSA Global citing criminal conduct by her management group. pic.twitter.com/r5YdrRVB9I — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 12, 2021

CSA responded to Bonang's claims, saying: "There is no merit in these scandalous allegations. We look forward to the day in court with Bonang, exposing the false and half-truths she has been spreading."



"For the record, Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. We are currently awaiting a response from her lawyers on legal letters already sent," said the statement.

There is no merit in these scandalous allegation, we look forward to the day in court with @Bonang; exposing the false and half truths that she has been spreading. — CSA (@CSAglobal_) October 12, 2021

On Sunday, speaking to Sunday Times, Bonang furthermore stated that: "This agency started behaving differently and in some instances acted without my knowledge on some matters and in certain dealings."



According to Sunday Times, although the Being Bonang reality TV star declined to elaborate on the details of the dispute, "the agency allegedly negotiated directly with Bonang's winemaking partners, Vino Ventures, and split the partnership between them, cutting her out as a shareholder."

She said: "I brought that business with me and asked them to facilitate some business activities on my behalf and on behalf of House of BNG."

Speaking to Channel24, CSA addressed claims made by Bonang, saying: "It appears that this is yet another attempt by Ms Matheba to distort and manipulate facts. To be clear, Ms Matheba joined CSA in 2017, and the brand was launched in 2019."

The statement shared with Channel24 also claims to include information provided to Sunday Times which "did not make the final published article."

"Not only has CSA invested in this venture but we have been significantly instrumental in developing and creating the brand, from the actual naming convention to the route to market, packaging, innovation (MCC, Prestige and coming up with the concept of BNG Nectar - the sparkling wine in a can), the distribution strategy (in which we secured listings in key retailers), creation of the brand CI and the securing of all event partnerships."

The statement continues: "The truth is that Ms Matheba earns a royalty on the retail price for each unit sold, while not being exposed to any liability should the business make a loss or is required to be capitalised."

CSA maintains that Bonang and her lawyers are: "fully familiar with the terms of agreement in which it was stipulated from the onset, prior to joining CSA, that any IP, Trademark, copyright developed by CSA, shall remain in the possession of CSA, especially as we have not been paid to develop such assets, and we are the ones who carry all costs to develop such assets. However, Ms Matheba is fully aware that her earning rights shall continue for so long as earnings on such intellectual property are being received."

Despite the ongoing feud, CSA hopes an "amicable solution can be found" and encourages Bonang to "stop her defamatory attempts and to refrain from spreading any more false allegations and misinformation."

Channel24 reached out to Bonang via her website for comment and will update the article should more information become available.