DJ Fresh and Euphonik part ways with 947 as they 'resume all public engagements'

Herman Eloff
DJ Fresh. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • DJ Fresh and Euphonik will continue their public engagements.
  • The two men were pulled from air following allegations of sexual assault against them.
  • Both DJs have been released from their contracts with Primedia Broadcasting. 

DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) on Wednesday evening released a joined public statement.

The two DJs, who were pulled off air following allegations of sexual assault against them, have been at the centre of a social media storm after a woman alleged that she had been assaulted by both men on the same night.

"After extensive consultation, legal and otherwise, we have concluded that it is in our best interests to resume all of our public engagements," the statement read.

"We look forward to our names being cleared,” they added.

They also announced that they would be parting ways with 947 saying that they "can't find common ground with Primedia and have agreed a release" from their obligations to the broadcaster with immediate effect.

"Thank you to Primedia for all the great broadcasting opportunities and moments," the statement ended.

Primedia Broadcasting confirmed in a statement to News24 that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts.

Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15 January and 10 January 2021 respectively.

“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, said.

The woman involved, who can't be identified due to the nature of the allegations, previously declined to talk to the media.

