Family of Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts, 49, confirm her death

Compiled by Herman Eloff
Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts. (Photo: Supplied)
"It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49)," The Roberts and Mboya families confirmed in a statement to the media on Thursday.

Kuli, a seasoned lifestyle journalist and media personality, died late on Wednesday night.

"Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-round media personality who was always the life of any gathering.

"Her love for family, friends, work and very importantly her community is well known. Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings," Kuli’s family said.

They requested privacy during this difficult period of grieving and healing. "We ask that you please keep us in your prayers."

The details of Kuli’s memorial and funeral will be confirmed in due course.

A close friend revealed to City Press that Kuli collapsed on the set of her new show. “She arrived on set around 19:00, where they were filming with other artists. She collapsed,” the friend told City Press.

ALSO READ: 'She was just fine that morning' - Kuli Roberts' family still processing the sad news of her passing

