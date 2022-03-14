Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida leaves for Miss World... a second time!

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida is making her way to Puerto Rico once again, where she will be competing in the upcoming Miss World pageant on 16 March.

The 70th edition of the Miss World pageant was set to take place in December 2021 but was later postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

After it was announced that the 25-year-old had made it into the Miss World top 40 in January, Musida will now return to compete for the prestigious title.

"It's finally time...I'm honoured to wear the name South Africa across my chest for one last time!" wrote Musida in an Instagram post.

Musida hopes to follow in the footsteps of three Miss South Africas: Rolene Strauss, Anneline Kriel and Penelope Coelen, who won the Miss World title in 2014, 1974 and 1958, respectively. She has already been labelled a "hot pick" to take the Miss World title ahead of the pageant.