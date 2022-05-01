Getroud met Rugby actor Runaldo Leighton Hendricks has died.

Netwerk24 first reported that the actor, who has appeared in the role of Stryders rugby player Zappa Hendricks on the weekday soap on kykNET (DStv 144) since the start of 2016, was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning.

Michelle Nortje, Overberg Productions publicist, told Channel24 on Saturday, "Getroud met Rugby can confirm that Runaldo Hendricks passed away in a car accident this morning. Further details have not yet been confirmed. For us at Getroud met Rugby, it's very sad to hear about his passing, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Adriaan Marais, who plays Buks Marais in the Overberg Productions show, posted a message in Afrikaans on his Facebook page, mourning the actor.



"Ai Runaldo Leighton Hendricks, rest softly, my dear friend. It was an absolute honour to have known you and to have worked with you and to have called you a friend," the message said.

"You'll be sorely missed. To you and your families, my prayers go out to you all. We are broken together with all of you. A lot of light and love to you all. Rest softly with our Heavenly Father, my friend."

In February, kykNET announced that it has cancelled Getroud met Rugby with the filming of the final season set to start in July. The last episode is set to air on 30 September.

