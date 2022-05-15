1h ago

add bookmark

South Africa mourns the death of gospel singer Deborah Fraser

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deborah Fraser
Deborah Fraser
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Deborah Fraser has died. She was 57.

The legendary gospel singer died on Sunday after battling a short illness, the family said in a statement on social media.

"It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, and Gospel musician, Dr Deborah Fraser, following a short illness," reads the statement.

Fraser died on Sunday afternoon "in the presence of her family and friends."

Her family has asked for "space to process and deal with this very tragic situation," adding that the public will be updated regarding memorial service and funeral arrangements.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

According to reports, Fraser confirmed last month that she could not walk after a video of her performing in a wheelchair circulated on social media.

The 56-year-old gospel singer revealed in an interview with Daily Sun that she was bound to a wheelchair and couldn't walk.

Following her death, social media was flooded with tributes, remembering Fraser.

SEE TRIBUTES HERE:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
deborah fraserlocal celebrities
For subscribers
John Goodman on The Righteous Gemstones

13 May

John Goodman on The Righteous Gemstones
Shocking revelations from MaKhumalo's RHOD experience

12 May

Shocking revelations from MaKhumalo's RHOD experience
Savage Beauty | Netflix's gripping new show

11 May

Savage Beauty | Netflix's gripping new show
We speak to Sanditon star Rose Williams

10 May

We speak to Sanditon star Rose Williams
Read more here
Showmax
Stream Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2 Reunion »

13 May

Stream Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2 Reunion »
The journey continues Living the Dream With Somizi S5»

13 May

The journey continues Living the Dream With Somizi S5»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

13 May

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Stream The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»

06 May

Stream The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo