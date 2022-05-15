South Africa mourns the death of gospel singer Deborah Fraser

Deborah Fraser has died. She was 57.

The legendary gospel singer died on Sunday after battling a short illness, the family said in a statement on social media.

"It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, and Gospel musician, Dr Deborah Fraser, following a short illness," reads the statement.

Fraser died on Sunday afternoon "in the presence of her family and friends."

Her family has asked for "space to process and deal with this very tragic situation," adding that the public will be updated regarding memorial service and funeral arrangements.

According to reports, Fraser confirmed last month that she could not walk after a video of her performing in a wheelchair circulated on social media.



The 56-year-old gospel singer revealed in an interview with Daily Sun that she was bound to a wheelchair and couldn't walk.

Following her death, social media was flooded with tributes, remembering Fraser.

