'He brought positive energy' - Skwatta Kamp's Slikour remembers Nish for his hopefulness

Skwatta Kamp member Musawenkosi "Nish" Molefe died on Friday.

In a statement, the group confirmed that Molefe had died of Covid-19-related complications following a lengthy stay in hospital.

Molefe was part of the group during the 2000s, and rejoined members Shugasmakx, Nemza, Slikour, Bozza and Relo Makhubo for their comeback in 2018. Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi died in 2015.

Speaking to Channel24, the group's Siyabonga "Slikour" Metane remembered his friend as a brother whose positive energy lifted everyone's spirits.

"I have to be strong. I need to be strong, that is all that I need to do," he said.

"He passed away at 14:30 on Friday, but we received the call around 15:30 or 16:00. He had been in the hospital for four weeks, fighting. There was hope that he would make it."

According to Metane, the Molefe family was "devastated" and, despite the rapper's lengthy stay in hospital, had been hopeful that he would make a full recovery.

"His bother used to manage us initially. His older brother is like our older brother; he is part of the group. It's been tough. I spoke to him yesterday morning before we got the news, and we had hoped..."

Metane revealed that the group had been working on an album, scheduled to be mixed on Saturday, and despite being hospitalised, "his [Nish] message was always that the work couldn't stop".

He remembers Molefe, saying: "We called Nish the instigator, whether it be an instigator of things that would make us disagree or agree. He would never take credit for the positive encouragement he gave us. Or whatever view he had. He brought positive energy and forward direction."

Metane says that Molefe was "instrumental" in the group's success. "The beauty of Nish was that he never wanted the dance to be seen. He danced cause he enjoyed the dance. He wasn't trying to take credit. He said: 'You guys do the talking.' He was a man who enjoyed the dance and didn't dance to be seen."

About his friendship with Molefe, Metane says: "He was the one guy who would always compliment me on my growth, on the things that I'm doing. When I never had a job, when I was still struggling, he would have a job for me.

"When my career started to take off, he was one of the few guys who were there. He never stopped. He would always ask what I was doing; he would compliment and encourage me continuously no matter where I was in my life."

The family has requested privacy during their time of grieving.