Jeremy Mansfield reveals cancer diagnosis

South African TV presenter and radio legend Jeremy Mansfield is battling cancer again -- this time a type of liver cancer.

The 58-year old, known for his years on radio and as a presenter on SuperSport, Front Row, and more, revealed his diagnosis on hisFacebook page, saying that he has cancer again.

Jeremy Mansfield had leukaemia before.

"Haven't posted for ages, reason being I've been in hospital battered by tests as I was not feeling 100%. Turns out I have a form of liver cancer," the star wrote.

"Docs not sure which type so I'm back in next week for more biopsies to find the right cell. That way the oncologists can design the right treatment. Been here before.

"Kicked leukaemia's ass 13 years ago after 9 months treatment. Don't f#€k with me jou vrot ding! First thing I'm going to do on Monday? Stride into my Mansfield2day office and start creating some of the best damn YouTube content to go onto the tube from 31 January Now THAT'S how you kick back! Attitude baby!"

Jeremy currently presents Mansfield2day on his YouTube channel.