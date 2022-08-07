1h ago

add bookmark

Jeremy Mansfield reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Photo: Gallo Images

South African radio and TV personality Jeremy Mansfield, who revealed in January that he's battling cancer again, has shared that it's terminal and that he's now looking to have "as much fun in the time I have left".

In a new Facebook post, Mansfield, who will celebrate his 59th birthday next week, announced that his primary liver cancer has advanced to Stage 4 and that he now has terminal cancer and will be undergoing palliative care.

"Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care."

"This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today," he wrote.

The Facebook post.
The Facebook post.

Mansfield is known for his years of work as a radio and TV presenter on SuperSport, Front Row, the host of A Word or 2 on SABC2, CNBC (DStv 410), voice-over and MC work, and is the author of humour and cookbooks. He was a presenter on 94.7's The Rude Awakening for 13 years between 1997 and 2010 and is currently seen on his Mansfield2day YouTube channel.

Mansfield battled and survived leukaemia 13 years ago.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeremy mansfieldlocal celebrities
For subscribers
Neil Sandilands on his 'serendipitous' career

05 Aug

Neil Sandilands on his 'serendipitous' career
The 'queen of amapiano' Sha Sha is back

04 Aug

The 'queen of amapiano' Sha Sha is back
Saudi's powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

03 Aug

Saudi's powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman
Will Sean Bean survive this time?

02 Aug

Will Sean Bean survive this time?
Read more here
Showmax
His side of the story in Mohale: On the Record»

05 Aug

His side of the story in Mohale: On the Record»
Go behind the scenes in The Wife: Behind The Veil»

05 Aug

Go behind the scenes in The Wife: Behind The Veil»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»

03 Aug

Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo