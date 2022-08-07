Jeremy Mansfield reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

South African radio and TV personality Jeremy Mansfield, who revealed in January that he's battling cancer again, has shared that it's terminal and that he's now looking to have "as much fun in the time I have left".

In a new Facebook post, Mansfield, who will celebrate his 59th birthday next week, announced that his primary liver cancer has advanced to Stage 4 and that he now has terminal cancer and will be undergoing palliative care.

"Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care."

"This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today," he wrote.

Screengrab: Facebook/Jeremy Mansfield

Mansfield is known for his years of work as a radio and TV presenter on SuperSport, Front Row, the host of A Word or 2 on SABC2, CNBC (DStv 410), voice-over and MC work, and is the author of humour and cookbooks. He was a presenter on 94.7's The Rude Awakening for 13 years between 1997 and 2010 and is currently seen on his Mansfield2day YouTube channel.

Mansfield battled and survived leukaemia 13 years ago.