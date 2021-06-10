'Jessica, we're live' - the viral moment that has SA in stiches

There truly is no formula to create a viral moment!

A Namibian sports anchor saw her name reach the top of Twitter trends on Thursday when an on-air news gaffe went viral in South Africa.

The clip shows sports reporter Jessica confront her colleague live on-air, only to reminded by the crew: "Jessica, we're live."

WATCH IT HERE:

What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW — Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021

The clip starts with news anchor, Elmarie Kapunda, wrapping up her report before introducing sports reporter Jessica and making an off the cuff comment on the upcoming sports bulletin.



"No, we are not going to do that! You're just going to greet me and say: 'Take it away,'" responds an annoyed Jessica, who did not appreciate her colleague going off-script.

The moment is followed by a few seconds of dead air, and uncomfortable eye contact before the segment (thankfully) cuts to commercial.

The viral moment has since been re-enacted during an on-air SABC broadcast and shared thousands of times across social media and Whatsapp.

On Thursday, Morning Live, broadcast on SABC2 and SABC News (DStv 404) reported about the incident in its daily trending topics. Later anchor Sakina Kamwendo and presenter Vaylen Kirtley poked fun at their NBC colleagues' on-air moment.



Namibia's NBC is yet to release any statement about the incident.



