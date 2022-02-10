Jub Jub apologises to Kelly Khumalo for 'any hurt or distress' caused by controversial interview

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has apologised to Kelly Khumalo in a public apology letter.

The Uyajola 9/9 host shares son Christian with the singer.

The apology comes following an interview with MacG last year in which he accused Kelly of seducing him with muti.

"Kelly, I am really sorry, I really did not mean for things to be here between you and I. My comments were taken out of context; however, it still doesn't make it right," he wrote.

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has issued a public apology letter to Kelly Khumalo via his social media accounts.

The Uyajola 9/9 host who shares son, Christian, with the singer apologised for 'any distress or hurt' he may have caused following the aftermath of his interview on an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho) last year.

In the controversial interview, Jub Jub said he "smashed" Amanda Du-Pont and that their three-year relationship ended after he cheated on her with singer Kelly Khumalo. At the time, Jub Jub said he was not interested in a long-term relationship with Kelly, but she seduced him with muti.

Following the interview, four women, including Amanda, accused the musician of sexual misconduct which he has denied.

Shortly after that, Jub Jub apologised to the Skeem Saam actor for the "lewd comments and inappropriate language on the podcast."

READ MORE | Jub Jub apologises to Amanda du Pont for lewd comments and inappropriate language on podcast

In the lengthy statement, he wrote: "Kelly, I am really sorry, I really did not mean for things to be here between you and I. My comments were taken out of context; however, it still doesn't make it right."

Jub Jub said that his apology is not in response to a City Press article published on Sunday, which reported that he was ordered to apologise to Kelly to get his job back at Moja Love which he has been suspended from since the interview.

"I had plans to make things right with you, and I will do so outside of the public domain. This is certainly not how I wanted to first apologise to you; however, because I made the comments on a public broadcast, it's only right that I apologise publicly."

Jub Jub said that he has a lot of respect for Kelly as the mother of his child and that in trying to set the record straight about him being an absent father and not caring for his son, "a lot happened in a short space of time during the interview."

"I own up to it as a man but most importantly a human being," he added.

He asked the public and media to respect his privacy as he attempts to privately make things right with Kelly.

"I apologise to the women in South Africa at large too for any distress, disappointment or hurt I may have caused and hope that one day you will find it in your hearts to forgive me."

Jub Jub said he would be undergoing sensitivity classes for his use of language and would continue to work on himself as an individual.

SEE THE FULL APOLOGY HERE: