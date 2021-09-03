Katlego Maboe seeks R4 million for reputation and psychological damage

Former television presenter Katlego Maboe is demanding R4 million from four people claiming he suffered psychological damage.

In late 2020, Katlego stepped out of the limelight following a very public cheating scandal and abuse claims made against him by his former partner, Monique Muller. He was removed as a presenter from the Expresso Morning Show, and Outsurance ads featuring him were taken off the air.

Netwerk24 first reported on Friday that Katlego, who also lost his nomination in April 2021 in the Best TV Presenter category of the National Film and Video Foundation's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), is now demanding that four people pay him R1 million each within three weeks.

Katlego, at the time, admitted in an Instagram post to cheating on his partner but denied all allegations of abuse against him. "I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child," he said in a social media post following the explosive accusations.

The 34-year-old is reportedly demanding R1 million in damages from his former partner, her brother, Sabrina Walters, the founder of Women for Change, and Dr Janet van Eeden, chairperson of the judges for the NFVF's Saftas.

If they don't pay the R4 million, he will start official damage claims against them, with Katlego claiming loss of income, psychological damage and damage to his reputation.

Andre Johnson, Katlego's lawyer, confirmed to Netwerk24 that lawyers' letters demanding money were sent to these people.

