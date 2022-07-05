Kelly Khumalo discusses Senzo Meyiwa's legacy in season 3 premiere of reality show

The third season of Life with Kelly Khumalo premiered on Showmax on Tuesday.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo's mother's house in 2014.

In the first episode of the third season of Life with Kelly Khumalo the singer reflected on the legacy of the father of her daughter, Senzo Meyiwa.



"It is so sad that his legacy has ended up this way," she said.



Khumalo was having a conversation with her best friend, Wanda Baloyi, in the episode which premiered on Showmax on Tuesday.



During the conversation, the multi-platinum-selling musician also opened up about her relationships with the fathers of her children and their families.

Living for this moment with Kelly and Relebogile. "I'm not coping. I am living." #LifeWithKellyKhumalo Season 3 is now live ??! pic.twitter.com/cgJ7jr54aT — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) July 5, 2022

At one point, the Empini hitmaker alleged Meyiwa's mother, Nombifuthi Meyiwa, said she went to a witch doctor to "get rid" of Khumalo in Meyiwa’s life. Khumalo questions how she intended to do this, adding that because she is a "child of the Gods," she will not be affected.

Khumalo further claimed that Meyiwa's family does not love him. "They never loved him. He was a cash cow," she said.

The Asine singer also touched on Molemo Jub Jub Maarohanye, the father of her first child, telling Baloyi, "I know a man that wants a relationship with his child when I see one."

Khumalo added that she would not stand in the way of that happening but did not want to be "disrespected."

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

In an interview with Channel24 ahead of the premiere of the new season, the 37-year-old said: "The Jub Jub thing and the Senzo Meyiwa family are side factors that are trying to pull me back to the bottom, which I have elevated above."



