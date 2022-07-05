3h ago

add bookmark

Kelly Khumalo discusses Senzo Meyiwa's legacy in season 3 premiere of reality show

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Photo: Supplied by Showmax
  • The third season of Life with Kelly Khumalo premiered on Showmax on Tuesday.
  • In the episode, Khumalo reflects on the legacy of Senzo Meyiwa, who she shares a daughter with.
  • Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo's mother's house in 2014.

In the first episode of the third season of Life with Kelly Khumalo the singer reflected on the legacy of the father of her daughter, Senzo Meyiwa.

"It is so sad that his legacy has ended up this way," she said.

Khumalo was having a conversation with her best friend, Wanda Baloyi, in the episode which premiered on Showmax on Tuesday.

During the conversation, the multi-platinum-selling musician also opened up about her relationships with the fathers of her children and their families.

At one point, the Empini hitmaker alleged Meyiwa's mother, Nombifuthi Meyiwa, said she went to a witch doctor to "get rid" of Khumalo in Meyiwa’s life. Khumalo questions how she intended to do this, adding that because she is a "child of the Gods," she will not be affected.

Khumalo further claimed that Meyiwa's family does not love him. "They never loved him. He was a cash cow," she said.

The Asine singer also touched on Molemo Jub Jub Maarohanye, the father of her first child, telling Baloyi, "I know a man that wants a relationship with his child when I see one."

Khumalo added that she would not stand in the way of that happening but did not want to be "disrespected."

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: 

In an interview with Channel24 ahead of the premiere of the new season, the 37-year-old said: "The Jub Jub thing and the Senzo Meyiwa family are side factors that are trying to pull me back to the bottom, which I have elevated above."

READ MORE | Kelly Khumalo opens up about Senzo Meyiwa, cancel culture and her bright future

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kelly khumalosenzo meyiwalocal celebrities
For subscribers
The Masked Singer SA in the works

04 Jul

The Masked Singer SA in the works
Chris Pratt on playing a Navy SEAL

02 Jul

Chris Pratt on playing a Navy SEAL
Aliyah: WWE's Arab superstar

30 Jun

Aliyah: WWE's Arab superstar
Goodbye Pasella

29 Jun

Goodbye Pasella
Read more here
Showmax
The story of the British & Irish Lions tour in Two Sides»

02 Jul

The story of the British & Irish Lions tour in Two Sides»
Acting can be murder in Barry S3, Rotten Tomatoes' top show of 2022»

02 Jul

Acting can be murder in Barry S3, Rotten Tomatoes' top show of 2022»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

24 Jun

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Survival's not a game in Showmax Original Pulse»

24 Jun

Survival's not a game in Showmax Original Pulse»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo