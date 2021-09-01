Khanyi Mbau 'sorry to have worried and stressed country' after boyfriend claimed she'd gone missing

Speaking to Channel24, TV personality Khanyi Mbau said she is "home safe and sound" after her partner, Kudzai Mushonga claimed she had gone missing in Dubai.

"I am so sorry to have worried and stressed the country, my fans, friends, relatives and family," she said.

Kudzai has since apologised to Khanyi for "taking our personal life to IG," and said although he is hurting, he still loves her.

TV personality Khanyi Mbau in a statement to Channel24 said she is "home safe and sound" after her partner, Kudzai Mushonga, on Tuesday, expressed concern on Instagram when he was unable to locate Khanyi after dropping her off at a salon in Dubai.



In an Instagram Stories post, the Zimbabwean businessman said that he had dropped Khanyi off at a salon in Dubai at 18:00, where the couple had been on vacation for several weeks. According to Kudzai, after numerous failed attempts to reach her, he took to social media at 03:00 to express worry, after which she responded, saying she was "in the building".

However, Khanyi, later in an Instagram post, revealed that she was in fact in Johannesburg, posting a photo of herself at her father's grave.

"Dear Dad. It gets real up here. Thank you all for your texts, messages and genuine concern. I am home, safe and okay," she captioned the photo.

Speaking to Channel24, following the viral incident which saw the 35-year-old reach the top of Twitter trends, Khanyi said: "I am home safe and sound. I am so sorry to have worried and stressed the country, my fans, friends, relatives and family.

"Thank you for all your prayers, support and search parties and all my friends that pulled major strings to locate me. Thank you."

After Khanyi's whereabouts was confirmed, Kudzai, in a 24-minute Instagram Live broadcast, said: "I don't know if this is the part where we're breaking up or there was something urgent that I didn't have to know."

"We didn't fight; we didn't argue the same day that she left," he said about the events that transpired in the lead-up to her departure from Dubai.

He went on to say that he still loves Khanyi and that he was hurting. "You hurt me," he said to Khanyi, adding that if she had told him that she wanted to return to South Africa, he would not have held her back or argued about the topic.

"I never lied to that woman. I told the truth. And Khanyi is the first lady that I never cheated on. In my whole life - I've been a bad guy, guys," he went on to say.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

During the live broadcast, Khanyi's brother, Lasizwe, urged Kudzai to "stop," to which he replied, saying: "You don't know how much I've sacrificed for your sister. Lasizwe, I'm not enemies with your sister. I didn't fight Khanyi in Dubai."

When asked to comment on the current status of her relationship with Kudzai, Khanyi did not respond at the time of publishing.

Kudzai on Wednesday apologised to Khanyi for "taking our personal life to IG". "I was hurting, I honestly didn't know how to deal with my emotions, baby I love you."

He went on to say: "I'm not ashamed to stand on top of the world and admit I love you... I love you and I'm sorry."