kykNET presenter Aleit Swanepoel has died

Aleit Swanepoel, the founder and chairman of The Aleit Group, has died. He was 47.

The event organiser and wedding planner is best known for his TV series Tyd met Aleit on kykNET (DStv 144), which ran for 6 seasons.

In a statement on Instagram, The Aleit Group said, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our founder, Aleit Swanepoel".

"Aleit passed away in his sleep, and while there is no further information to share at this moment, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time," the statement continued.

"Aleit was an innovator, perfectionist, and creative genius whose flamboyant persona and dedication will be greatly missed. We will continue to uphold and nurture his great legacy through all Aleit businesses and entities."

Swanepoel forged a career in South Africa's hospitality industry, where he worked in several hotels and also managed a 5-star restaurant in Stellenbosch. He worked at a wine company and in PR, after which he founded the Aleit Wedding and Function Coordination in 2002.



By 2006 it became the Aleit Group that did wedding planning and bridal styling, including Aleit Munich as its first international branch, corporate events, an online shop, and the Aleit Academy, which offered an events coordination course.

His first book, 100 Words about Weddings, was published in 2007. He leaves behind an adopted daughter, Kateline.