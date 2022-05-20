Lira shares an update on her health following stroke

South African singer Lira has shared an update on her health.

The former Voice SA coach suffered a stroke while in Germany for a performance, a statement revealed last month.

At the time, her team said that her ability to communicate, particularly her speech, had been impacted and that she was undergoing treatment.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, the Rise Again singer thanked fans for their love, support and prayers.



She wrote: "I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected; I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech; however, I am making lots of progress every day. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery. Please keep your prayers coming; I can't wait to be back soon. All my love."

