5h ago

add bookmark

Lira shares the one lesson she's learned after suffering a stroke

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lira
Lira
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Lira is "grateful for the gift of life" five months after suffering a stroke.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the South African singer reflected on her life-altering medical scare in April.

"5 months and still alive and kicking," she wrote alongside a video of herself viewing a sunset. "I'm making incredible progress and enjoying the much-needed break."

The songbird also shared the one lesson she has learned during her recovery: "Slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment."

SEE THE POST HERE:

Earlier this month, the Return To Me hitmaker revealed that while speech is still challenging for her: "I can still sing."

In April, a statement shared on Lira's social media platforms confirmed that the 43-year-old had suffered a stroke while in Germany for a performance but had returned to South Africa to recover.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liralocal celebrities
For subscribers
Faith Nketsi on motherhood and reality TV

7h ago

Faith Nketsi on motherhood and reality TV
Meet newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri

19 Aug

Meet newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri
A timeline of Ezra Miller's descent into chaos

18 Aug

A timeline of Ezra Miller's descent into chaos
Princess Diana's loneliness

17 Aug

Princess Diana's loneliness
Read more here
Showmax
Spend time with a diva in Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

19 Aug

Spend time with a diva in Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
Incredible true crime in Mind Over Murder»

19 Aug

Incredible true crime in Mind Over Murder»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

19 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Get the scoop on your fave show in The Wife: Behind the Veil»

17 Aug

Get the scoop on your fave show in The Wife: Behind the Veil»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo