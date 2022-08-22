Lira shares the one lesson she's learned after suffering a stroke

Lira is "grateful for the gift of life" five months after suffering a stroke.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the South African singer reflected on her life-altering medical scare in April.

"5 months and still alive and kicking," she wrote alongside a video of herself viewing a sunset. "I'm making incredible progress and enjoying the much-needed break."

The songbird also shared the one lesson she has learned during her recovery: "Slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment."

SEE THE POST HERE:

Earlier this month, the Return To Me hitmaker revealed that while speech is still challenging for her: "I can still sing."



In April, a statement shared on Lira's social media platforms confirmed that the 43-year-old had suffered a stroke while in Germany for a performance but had returned to South Africa to recover.



