M-Net on 'sad reality' and 'unfavourable circumstances' of Bachelor SA star Lee Thompson

M-Net has responded to the 'sad reality' of Bachelor SA star Lee Thompson.

This comes after it was reported that Thompson is living on the streets of Cape Town.

Since 2020 Thompson has promised to write a revealing tell-all memoir about his time on the show, which has repeatedly been postponed.

M-Net has responded to the "sad reality" of The Bachelor South Africa star Lee Thompson found living on the streets of Cape Town, noting that some of its reality TV stars, unfortunately, do fall "into unfavourable circumstances years after the end of their association with our shows".



On Friday, Huisgenoot and YOU magazine, in a jaw-dropping story with shocking photos, reported that South Africa's very first Bachelor SA star is now apparently homeless in Cape Town.

It comes after he was evicted from a guest house in Buitenkant Street that he rented at R300 a night since March this year, where he had allegedly caused damage and chaos, leaving dirt in his wake from condoms and liquor bottles to a fire that was made in one of the rooms, which the owner described as "a nest" and a "pigsty".

Thompson, who couldn't be reached for comment, was the first star of The Bachelor SA on M-Net (DStv 101) in 2019, but his image on social media is far removed from how the magazine found him at a Safe Space shelter in Cape Town where he didn't want to talk.

Since 2020 the former Sharks rugby player has promised to write a revealing tell-all memoir about how M-Net and Rapid Blue producers allegedly manipulated him during the production of The Bachelor SA. The book's publication constantly got postponed, although Thompson took money as part of pre-orders for the book.

On his Instagram account, people are asking many questions, some related to the book. "What happened to your book that we all pre-ordered?" they want to know.

M-Net told News24 on Saturday in a statement: "Our performers are at the heart of who we are as storytellers. We are aware that the entertainment industry can be overwhelming for some.

"The readjustment back to everyday life once a show is wrapped is taken very seriously. As such, working with our producers, we ensure that we give our stars robust support and tools to help them reintegrate back into society, and this has helped many to resume their lives successfully. The sad reality is that not all manage to do so sustainably, with some subsequently falling into unfavourable circumstances years after the end of their association with our shows."

Thompson has not responded to any of the latest revelations.



