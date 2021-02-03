1h ago

Marc Buckner fosters rescue dog: 'She really has been a huge help with all of her love and cuddles'

Graye Morkel
Marc Buckner on 'The Bachelor SA'. (Photo supplied: M-Net)
Marc Bucker introduced the world to his foster dog, and said on Instagram: "She really has been a huge help with all of her love and cuddles."

In January, Marc's dog Luna, and the dog he adopted with Marisia van Wyk, Si, died after being struck by a car in Sea Point, Cape Town.

"I am so thankful to them for everything, they helped us through so much, they brought love, joy & life lessons [sic]," Marc said following the death of his dogs, saying he was grateful that he could inspire others to adopt a pet. 

Following the freak accident, Marc has advocated for a fence to be put around the grass patch along the Sea Point Promenade, where dogs are allowed to run free and off their leash. 

About the new addition to the family, Marc wrote on Instagram: "Decided to take in this little rescue foster."

"There are so many beautiful beings out there that are in need of love and a home," he captioned a photo with his fur-baby. 

