Mark Pilgrim diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim who has battled cancer before and Covid-19 last year, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

The father of two was diagnosed and beat aggressive Stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988. In 2008 he suffered a severe heart attack at the doctor's office that caused permanent heart damage.

"My pledge to you is that as long as I have the strength to climb the three flights of stairs at the studio and do a good show, I'll be on the air, having a laugh and keeping each other company with some good tunes".

The Hot FM 102.7 DJ said, "I'm not Chuck Norris. Yes, I'm scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I'm under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love."

On Saturday, in a post on Instagram, Pilgrim said that "treatment hopefully starts in a few weeks" and that he's making a pledge to himself that he will take time to smile and be grateful every day.

"I will endeavour to be on the radio and do what I love almost every day," he wrote, and added, "if you are going through a similar battle, know this – you are not alone. Let's fight together in spirit every day".

