Mark Pilgrim 'looking forward to breathing and talking normally again' after treating collapsed lung

Mark Pilgrim is being treated for a collapsed lung.

The South African radio personality spent the last two weeks "man-down" after his "immune system crashed," preventing him from going on a birthday trip in September.

On Tuesday, Pilgrim shared a photo from the hospital.

"We figured out why I've been man-down for over 2 weeks…" he wrote in the caption.

"At hospital, allowing a collapsed lung to start working again by draining 2 litres of fluid from the chest cavity. The other 2L will come out in a week or two."

The 53-year-old, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer and has undergone 9 rounds of chemotherapy as part of his treatment, added that after all the fluid has been drained, he looks forward to "breathing and talking normally again".



Pilgrim recently reiterated his reasons for sharing his cancer journey so publicly.



"Someone posted, asking why I'm revealing my personal health journey on social media, suggesting I should rather keep it to myself," he explained, adding: "If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it's all worthwhile."



