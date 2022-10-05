5h ago

add bookmark

Mark Pilgrim 'looking forward to breathing and talking normally again' after treating collapsed lung

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Pilgrim
Mark Pilgrim
Photo: Instagram/@markpilgrimza

Mark Pilgrim is being treated for a collapsed lung.

The South African radio personality spent the last two weeks "man-down" after his "immune system crashed," preventing him from going on a birthday trip in September.

READ MORE | Mark Pilgrim receives 'bad news' from doctors: 'My immune system has crashed'

On Tuesday, Pilgrim shared a photo from the hospital.

"We figured out why I've been man-down for over 2 weeks…" he wrote in the caption.

"At hospital, allowing a collapsed lung to start working again by draining 2 litres of fluid from the chest cavity. The other 2L will come out in a week or two."

The 53-year-old, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer and has undergone 9 rounds of chemotherapy as part of his treatment, added that after all the fluid has been drained, he looks forward to "breathing and talking normally again".

SEE THE POST HERE:

Pilgrim recently reiterated his reasons for sharing his cancer journey so publicly.

"Someone posted, asking why I'm revealing my personal health journey on social media, suggesting I should rather keep it to myself," he explained, adding: "If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it's all worthwhile."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark pilgrimlocal celebrities
For subscribers
In conversation with Albie Sachs

3h ago

In conversation with Albie Sachs
Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy on Hocus Pocus 2

04 Oct

Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy on Hocus Pocus 2
'We found so much great talent in SA'

29 Sep

'We found so much great talent in SA'
Bear Grylls is back on TV and on his way to SA

28 Sep

Bear Grylls is back on TV and on his way to SA
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of Uthando Lodumo S2»

30 Sep

Stream the latest episode of Uthando Lodumo S2»
Unlucky in love is the name of the game in Expiry Date»

30 Sep

Unlucky in love is the name of the game in Expiry Date»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

30 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

29 Sep

Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo