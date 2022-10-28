Mark Pilgrim undergoes surgery for collapsed lung

Mark Pilgrim underwent surgery on Thursday to "sort out" his collapsed lung.

This comes after the South African radio presenter's recent health struggles since his "immune system crashed" in September.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

The South African radio presenter has had numerous health struggles since his "immune system crashed" in September, which doctors later found were due to a pneumothorax.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a pneumothorax "occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall. This air pushes outside your lung and makes it collapse".

As a result, Pilgrim has had fluid drained from his chest cavity several times and most recently developed a bladder infection.

Regardless, the beloved media personality has maintained a positive attitude every step of the way.

"To the staff and nurses at Millpark Hospital… you are my angels," he wrote alongside a photo in a hospital bed, adding #Don'tStopBelieving – the hashtag he has adopted during his cancer journey.

The 53-year-old has since shared his journey publicly on social media and in a vlog YouTube series, and has continued working at Joburg radio station Hot 1027 FM when he has felt well enough to do so.

In a previous post, Pilgrim shared a special shout-out to his Hot 1027 FM family for holding down the fort while he recovers.

"Today, I would like to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to Lloyd, Tony and the rest of the management team at Hot 1027 FM. I phone to say I want to crawl up the stairs and do a show, and they're the sensible ones saying, no matter how many times I'm off air, their priority is supporting me getting better."

