31m ago

add bookmark

Master KG details 'horrific' flight, says engine exploded: 'For a minute I thought it was over'

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Limpopo-born hitmaker Master KG has sparked a global phenomenon with his Jerusalema dance challenge. (Photograph supplied by Open Source Productions)
Limpopo-born hitmaker Master KG has sparked a global phenomenon with his Jerusalema dance challenge. (Photograph supplied by Open Source Productions)
  • Master KG shared details on Twitter of a "horrific experience" on board an aircraft, saying an engine exploded shortly after takeoff from Istanbul.
  • The Jerusalema producer has since arrived safely in South Africa.
  • "For a minute I thought it was over," he said about the incident, sharing a video clip, which he claims shows the engine catching fire.

In a series of tweets, Jerusalema producer Master KG shared details of a "horrific experience" on board a Turkish Airlines flight, saying: "There was flames coming from the engine and that time we on the air... [sic]"

According to the South African music producer, the "left engine just exploded" shortly after takeoff from an Istanbul airport.

"We had to round for 4hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport...for a minute I thought it was over, [sic]" he tweeted.

The 25-year-old also shared a video clip he claims shows flames erupting from the engine and went on to thank the pilots for "saving our lifes [sic]".

According to TshisaLive MasterKG has since arrived safely back in South Africa.

Channel24 reached out to Turkish Airlines and Master KG for additional comment on the alleged incident and will update the article should more information become available. 

SEE TWEETS HERE:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
master kglocal celebrities
For subscribers
Zakes Bantwini on his hit song Osama

4h ago

Zakes Bantwini on his hit song Osama
The stories behind Princess Diana's famous photos

08 Sep

The stories behind Princess Diana's famous photos
Heléne Lombard is back on TV

07 Sep

Heléne Lombard is back on TV
The queen is obsessed with this drama

06 Sep

The queen is obsessed with this drama
Read more here
Showmax
Binge Bryan Cranston's new series Your Honor»

08 Sep

Binge Bryan Cranston's new series Your Honor»
Hidden adventure awaits in The Secret Garden»

08 Sep

Hidden adventure awaits in The Secret Garden»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

03 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»

03 Sep

Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo