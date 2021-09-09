Master KG details 'horrific' flight, says engine exploded: 'For a minute I thought it was over'

Master KG shared details on Twitter of a "horrific experience" on board an aircraft, saying an engine exploded shortly after takeoff from Istanbul.

The Jerusalema producer has since arrived safely in South Africa.

"For a minute I thought it was over," he said about the incident, sharing a video clip, which he claims shows the engine catching fire.

In a series of tweets, Jerusalema producer Master KG shared details of a "horrific experience" on board a Turkish Airlines flight, saying: "There was flames coming from the engine and that time we on the air... [sic]"

According to the South African music producer, the "left engine just exploded" shortly after takeoff from an Istanbul airport.

"We had to round for 4hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport...for a minute I thought it was over, [sic]" he tweeted.

The 25-year-old also shared a video clip he claims shows flames erupting from the engine and went on to thank the pilots for "saving our lifes [sic]".

According to TshisaLive MasterKG has since arrived safely back in South Africa.

Channel24 reached out to Turkish Airlines and Master KG for additional comment on the alleged incident and will update the article should more information become available.

SEE TWEETS HERE:



